Notre Dame High School used a big fourth quarter to defeat New London, 70-63, in a SEI Superconference South Division boys basketball game at New London Tuesday night.

The game was tied 26-26 at halftime and 45-45 at the three-quarter mark. The Nikes then launched a 25-18 run in the final eight minutes to secure the victory.

Four Nikes reached double figures. Matt Johnson led with 17 points, Josh Smith had 16, Axel Tjaden scored 13 and Mitchell Brent added 12.

The game's top two scorers belonged to New London. Freshman Blaise Porter led all shooters with 30 points. He scored 11 field goals, five from 3-point range. Kade Benjamin added 26 points for the Tigers.

Notre Dame (13-3) hosts Van Buren on Feb. 4. New London (10-5) plays Van Buren at Keosauqua Thursday.

Notre Dame also won the junior varsity game, 57-43. Cole Carper led the Nikes with 15 points, Cole Ward had 11 and Owen Gulick added nine. The Notre Dame JV improved to 16-0.

WEST BURLINGTON 67, CENTRAL LEE 58: West Burlington's Colton Sherwood and Marvion Jackson combined for 40 points and the Falcons topped Central Lee in a South Division game at Donnellson.

Sherwood scored a game-high 22 points and Jackson had 18. Darian Johnson scored 10 points for the Falcons and Cayson Shipp added eight. Bronson Sargent led Central Lee with 18 points. Dylan Stuecker had 15 and TJ Stutes scored seven.

West Burlington (9-4) hosts Danville Thursday. Central Lee (2-13) plays Cardinal at Eldon Thursday.

NO. 2 WACO 72, DANVILLE 45: The second-ranked (Class 1A) Warriors ran their undefeated string to 16 games with a South Division win at Danville.

Nik Coble led WACO with 21 points. Pietro Vannini and Elijah McGohan each scored 11. Taylor Kennsett and Cam Edle led Danville with 12 points each.

WACO hosts Holy Trinity Thursday. Danville (6-9) plays at West Burlington Thursday.

HILLCREST 62, WAPELLO 40: Eli Ours and Kobe Borntrager scored 18 points each and led Hillcrest Academy to a North Division win over Wapello at Kalona.

Noah Miller added 14 points for Hillcrest Academy. Caden Thomas led Wapello with 16 points and Rhett Smith added 12.

Wapello (5-8) hosts Lone Tree Thursday. Hillcrest Academy improved to 7-7.

MEDIAPOLIS 51, L-M 41: Drew Schroeder scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Bulldogs past Louisa-Muscatine in a North Division game at Letts.

Owen Timmerman scored nine for Mediapolis and Josh Darbyshire added seven. Emmanuel Walker and Dallas Vazquez led Louisa-Muscatine with 12 points each. Brock Jeambey scored eight and grabbed six rebounds. Michael Danz led L-M with eight rebounds and Dawson Wehrle had six rebounds and four assists.

Mediapolis (6-10) hosts Pekin Feb. 4. Louisa-Muscatine (2-14) plays Pekin at Packwood on Thursday.

HOLY TRINITY 39, VAN BUREN 32: Jason Thurman's 12 points left Holy Trinity over Van Buren in a South Division game at Fort Madison.

Vasin Thurman scored nine for the Crusaders, Matt Hellige had seven and Quentin Schneider and Chandler Rung each scored six. Wyatt Mertens led Van Buren with 10 points. Tony Davidson had nine and Jackson Manning added eight.

Holy Trinity (6-10) plays No. 2 (Class 1A) WACO at Wayland Thursday. Van Buren (3-12) hosts New London Thursday.

BHS JV WINS NAILBITER: Merquiche Lewis, Jr. and Jack Carlson each sank a free throw in the waning seconds, lifting the BHS JV team to a 39-37 victory over Davenport North at Johannsen Gymnasium.

Carlson led the Grayhounds with 17 points, while Carlo Martinez-Hale had 10 points. Tyce Bertlshofer had five points and Lewis had four points.

BHS plays Friday at Washington.

BHS FRESHMEN REMAIN PERFECT: Merquiche Lewis scored 28 points, J.J. Martin added 17 points and Bryson Tate had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the BHS freshmen to a 67-52 victory over Davenport North on Tuesday night at Johannsen Gymnasium. BHS (10-0) will play Davenport West at 1 p.m. Saturday at Johannsen Gymnasium.

BOYS SWIMMING

GRAYHOUNDS SPLIT: Burlington High School split a pair of duals at Bettendorf.

The Grayhounds defeated Davenport North 107-34, but lost to host Pleasant Valley 110-50.

Burlington's Jacob Mohrfeld picked up a first place and two seconds. He won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:10.75 and finished second in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:04.30. He teamed with Colby Geiger, Taden Jameson and Wyatt Hellman for a second place finish in the 200-meter freestyle relay, timed at 1:47.13.

Burlington also split in the junior varsity duals, beating North 71-29 and losing to Pleasant Valley 98-37. Burlington's Will Neises won the 100-meter freestyle in 1:14.77 and teammate Nick Trimble was second in 1:18.28.

Burlington's Benjamin Allen added a second place in the 200 freestyle in 3:20.01. The 200-meter freestyle relay team of Neises, Trimble, Greyson Burnham and Rece Reiman finished second in 2:10.79.