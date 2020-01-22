Thanks to a second-half surge, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball team delivered a home victory over rival ADM 63-59 Tuesday, Jan. 21.

It was a much-needed win that snapped a three-game losing streak. The road wasn’t an easy one despite the overall win. In fact, it was perhaps the most ominous start to a game so far this season for the DC-G boys squad. With several turnovers and missed shots summing up the first quarter, the Mustangs had to crawl out of a 20-8 deficit heading into the second quarter of action. The Mustangs did all they could to claw back and did manage to find themselves within striking distance at the half 34-25 following a Chase Stratton buzzer-beating three-point shot to end the first half. Those may have been the only three points scored by Stratton, but they were three points that meant a whole lot more than just points.

“We had a lot of guys step up in big moments tonight and that included Chase who had a huge bucket for us at the end of the first half,” began Mustang head coach Joel Rankin. “That really helped bring momentum back our way which we ran with in the second half.”

That manifested into an 11-7 third-quarter run to give DC-G their initial quarter lead of the game 46-41 entering the fourth and final quarter. Both teams combined to score 35 points across the fourth quarter but fortunately for the Mustangs, their 17 points were enough to hold on for the win.

It was really a tale of two halves and ultimately with one simple connection between them as noted by senior Trenton Liebe.

“We’ve had a tough last three games and we just didn’t start out the way we normally do,” said Liebe. “It was just about getting back to our brand of basketball and that’s when our shots really started to fall.”

Despite yielding just six first-half points, junior Luke Rankin ended the night with a team-leading 16 points for the night. The junior also pitched in seven assists on the night to lead the team and put him atop the Class 3A rankings in assists with 72 on the year. Cole Glasgow finished the night with 14 points followed by Liebe with nine points. Trenton Liebe rounded out the top three with nine points, all of which were scored in the second half. On the team front, the Mustangs shot 56 percent from the floor but the bigger story was the perfect 11-of-11 from three-point range. The team also captured 18 rebounds with 19 assists, one of the few games this season assists trumped total rebounds.

The win pushes the Mustangs to an 8-3 record. Next up on the docket for the Mustangs will be a three-game road trip beginning to Newton on Friday, Jan. 24 followed by a match-up with Kuemper-Catholic on Saturday, then a road trip to Oskaloosa Tuesday, Jan. 28.