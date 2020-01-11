Central Lee High School junior Mya Merschman topped the career 1,000-point mark and propelled the Lady Hawks to a 46-25 win over Holy Trinity in a SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at Donnellson Friday night.

Merschman finished the game with 35 points and 17 rebounds. She sank 16 of 28 shots from the field for 57 percent. She had seven offensive rebounds and 10 at the defensive end. She blocked two Crusader shots. Merschman currently has 1,005 career points.

Freshman Makayla Morrison finished with 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist for Central Lee. Daly Brisby had six points. It was Central Lee's fifth straight victory.

Bailey Hellweg led Holy Trinity with six points. Kassi Randolph and Avery Hopper scored five points each and Claire Pothitakis added four.

Central Lee (8-4) hosts New London in a South Division game Tuesday. Holy Trinity (5-6) plays at Mount Pleasant Monday.

NO. 12 MEDIAPOLIS 60, W-MU 38: The 12th-ranked (Class 2A) Bullettes jumped out to a 16-1 lead at the first quarter break and rolled past Winfield-Mount Union in a North Division game at Winfield.

Four Bullettes reached double figures. Hallie Mohr had a game-high 19 points. Helaina Hillyard finished with 15 points and eight assists. Makenzie Springsteen had 12 points and five assists and Ruthie Jahn double doubled with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Moehle added four points. Bradie Buffington led Winfield-Mount Union with 11 points and seven rebounds. Melina Oepping scored eight points and Jobey Malone and Kyndal Townsley each scored six points.

It was the sixth straight win for Mediapolis (11-1), which plays a North Division game at Columbus Tuesday. Winfield-Mount Union (5-6) hosts Pekin Tuesday.

L-M 62, COLUMBUS 28: Louisa-Muscatine raced out to a 28-4 first quarter lead and defeated the Wildcats in a North Division game at Columbus Junction.

Kylee Sanders led L-M and all scorers with 20 points. Hailey Sanders scored 10 points and McKenna Hohenadel added nine. All 11 Falcons scored. Lizbeth Paz led Columbus with 10 points and Jobie Lekwa added eight.

Louisa-Muscatine improved to 8-3. Columbus is 1-11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HOLY TRINITY 78, CENTRAL LEE 72 (3 OT): It took three overtimes, but Holy Trinity picked up a South Division win at Donnellson.

The Crusaders' Vasin Thurman led all scorers with 21 points. Chandler Rung scored 16 and Matt Hellige and Blake Crabtree each scored 14. For Central Lee, TJ Shutes, Bronson Sargent and Logan Kramer scored 16 points each. Derick Downing scored 13 and Dylan Stuecker added nine for the Hawks. Sargent and Denning each grabbed eight rebounds.

Holy Triinity improved to 4-6. Central Lee is 1-10.

W-MU 58, MEDIAPOLIS 45: Christian Gerot scored 27 points to lead Winfield-Mount Union to a North Division win over Mediapolis at Winfield.

Jared Arnold scored 16 for Winfield-Mount Union. Dawson Wirt paced Mediapolis with 16 points. Reagan Thornburg scored 10 and Owen Timmerman added nine.

Winfield-Mount Union is 4-6. Mediapolis slipped to 4-7.

L-M 49, COLUMBUS 47: Louisa-Muscatine held off a fourth quarter Wildcat rally and escaped with a North Division win at Columbus Junction.

The Falcons led 41-31 through three quarters, but Columbus outscored L-M 16-8 in the final eight minutes.

Louisa-Muscatine's Emmanuel Walker led all scorers with 17 points. Michael Danz scored 12 and Dallas Vasquez added eight. Eric Valdez led Columbus with 14 points. Evan Rees had 10 and Brody Frost and Mason Hodges scored nine each.

It was Louisa-Musatine's first win in 10 games. The Falcons play Highland at Riverside Tuesday. Columbus (0-11) hosts Mediapolis Tuesday.

PAYSON SEYMOUR 61, ILLINI WEST 45: Hayden Hildebrand and Cole Schwartz combined for 40 points to lead Seymour past the Chargers at Carthage, Illinois.

Hildebrand scored a game-high 22 points and Schwartz had 18. Lincoln Gooding led Illini West with 13 points. Cole Jackson scored 11 and Matt McDowell added nine.

Seymour improved to 15-0. Illini West (1-15) plays Mendon Unity Friday in the Hancock County Tournament at Augusta, Illinois.

THURSDAY'S LATE RESULTS

WRESTLING

PANTHERS WIN 2 OF 3: Mount Pleasant won two of three duals. The Panthers defeated North Mahaska 37-21 and Sigourney-Keota 39-19, but lost to Iowa Valley 39-27.

Carson Coleman, wrestling at 120 and 126 pounds, picked up three victories — two falls and a decision. Bowen Davis, Samuel Carrasco, Corbin Broecker, Tyler Raub and Abby Blint each had two wins. Davis (113 pounds) and Carrasco (220) both won two matches by fall. Broeker (132) won a fall and a decision. Raub (145) won a fall and a forfeit and Blint (106) won a decision and a forfeit.