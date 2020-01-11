West Burlington High School senior guard Darian Johnson had the kind of game he would just as soon forget in a 30-point loss to New London on Tuesday.

By Friday night, that game was the furthest thing from Johnson's mind.

Johnson, who stayed after practice Thursday to hoist up extra shots in an effort to regain his touch and confidence, needed just a layup to lift the Falcons to a thrilling 63-62 win over the Nikes in an SEI Superconference South Division game at West Burlington High School.

With his team trailing by one and 9.7 seconds left, Johnson took the inbounds pass from Dylan McElderry, drove the length of the court up the right sideline, skirted an attempted trap by the Nikes and laid the ball in to give the Falcons the lead with 2.3 seconds remaining.

West Burlington then had to watch as Notre Dame senior Axel Tjaden's halfcourt heave bounced off the back iron at the buzzer before celebrating a win over their crosstown rival.

It was just the confidence boost Johnson and the Falcons needed.

"It's one of the most exciting things I've done in a while," said Johnson, who scored a game-high 22 points. "I have to take my opportunities. They let that happen, so I have to take it. It's just a great feeling."

"It was a tale of two halves, definitely," West Burlington coach Ryan O'Hern said. We hit six threes in the first half. They hit six threes in the second half. I thought it was number seven when Tjaden let that thing fly from halfcourt. I thought he made it. It was a tremendous atmosphere. Both teams played so hard. It's what you're wanting to play in high school basketball in southeast Iowa in front of crowds like this. Intensity."

While the Falcons celebrated a much-needed win, it was another heartbreaking finish for the Nikes, whose three losses have come by a total of six points — two buzzer-beaters and an overtime setback.

"We put ourselves in a hole, fought to come back and then let it get away again," Notre Dame coach Dan Kies said. "Three losses and we let three games get away. We'll see if we learn to close."

West Burlington (7-2 overall, 6-2 South Division) scored 10 of the game's first 12 points and led by as many as 18 points after a pair of free throws by Colton Sherwood it 34.2 seconds left in the third quarter.

Notre Dame (8-3, 5-3) made a furious rally in the fourth quarter. Axel Tjaden, who hadn't scored since the opening quarter, erupted for 10 of his team-high 15 points in the closing eight minutes, while Matt Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers and Nick Skerik buried a trey.

A 3-pointer by Johnson, followed by a conventional three-point play by Mitchell Brent knotted the game at 59 with 1 minute, 40 seconds left.

A layin by Tjaden with 38 seconds left gave Notre Dame its first lead of the night.

Following a pair of free throws by Sherwood that tied the game at 61 with 19.9 seconds left, Brent made one of two free throws to put the Nikes up, 62-61, with 9.7 seconds left.

O'Hern called a timeout to set up the final play. The play didn't quite go as O'Hern drew it up, but the outcome was just as good for the Falcons.

"We drew up a play for Colton (Sherwood) just because he's clutch and he stays calm during those situations and he's a good shooter," Johnson said. "The play was supposed to come over to the left wing and we were going to set a screen for him. But they were kind of playing this side, so I had to dribble up the baseline. Cayson (Shipp) cut to the corner and got them out of the way so I just took it to the basket. (O'Hern) was yelling at me to take it to the hoop and I took it there. I took it up confident and I made it."

"We were going to run Colton off a flare screen set by Marvion," O'Hern said. "Darian felt the pressure and he just took it to the rack. That was all him. He has the ability to get to the rim and finish and in a variety of different ways. I am really happy for him the way he played tonight with 22 points. He took over the game. I think Darian wanted to redeem himself from Tuesday. I think he would tell you himself he struggled Tuesday at New London. We didn't play very well at all. We knew we had to put it behind us and come out tonight in front of our home crowd and compete. I wasn't happy we blew the lead, but I was happy we stayed in there and got the win."

"It's just situational basketball, things they've got to understand and learn," Kies said. "We had talked about it. All we wanted to do was slow them down coming up the court. Don't get beat off the dribble. You can't foul. When we left halftime, I told them basically don't care what the outcome of this game is as long as you come back out and win this half and fight to get back in it. They did that. I'm mad when we lose a game when we've got the win in our hands and we allow a kid to go to the hole and score a layup. In that situation I tell them to let them win it at the line. He's a great free-throw shooter, but still you can't have that happen."

NOTRE DAME (62)

Mitchell 5-7 4-5 14, Matt Johnson 3-10 0-0 9, Sam Brueck 1-4 0-0 3, Nick Skerik 4-7 2-2 13, Axel Tjaden 5-9 5-6 15, Josh Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Anthony Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Becker 0-2 2-4 2. Totals: 21-44 13-17 62.

WEST BURLINGTON (63)

Cayson Shipp 3-5 3-6 11, Colton Sherwood 1-7 6-6 9, Darian Johnson 7-15 5-5 22, Dylan McElderry 1-2 1-3 3, Marvion Jackson 6-10 3-3 15, Austin Applegate 1-1 0-0 3, Ty Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Max Slater 0-1 0-1 0. Totals: 19-43 18-24 63.

Score by quarters

Notre Dame;11;9;17;25;—;62

West Burlington;17;20;15;11;—;63

Fouls: Notre Dame 19, West Burlington 20. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Notre Dame 7-15 (Skerik 3-6, Johnson 3-7, Brueck 1-2), West Burlington 7-19 (Johnson 3-7, Shipp 2-3, Applegate 1-1, Sherwood 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Hill 0-2).

Records: Notre Dame 8-3 overall (5-3 SEI Superconference South Division), West Burlington 7-2 (6-2).