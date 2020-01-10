All good things must come to an end.

Unfortunately for the Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville high school wrestling team, its undefeated season came to a screeching halt in bizarre fashion Thursday night at the Notre Dame Elementary School gym.

Sophomore Juana Jones posted a 7-6 win over Noah Fisk at 138 pounds and Grifen Molle pinned Felix Solis in 20 seconds at 138 to give the Nikes a three-point lead heading into the final bout.

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union senior Cam Rice, ranked sixth in Class 2A at 152 pounds, held on for a 9-7 win over Class 3A's ninth-ranked C.J. Walrath to knot the dual at 36.

Official Mike Vantiger went to the rule book and on Criteria G — fewest forfeits — forfeit was awarded a 37-36 victory.

And just like that, the Nikes' perfect season was a thing of the past.

"Both are fairly evenly-matched teams. It could have gone either way. We lost a couple matches we thought we should have won and I'm sure they feel the same way," ND-WB/Danville coach Bill Plein said. "They are a well-coached team. They have kids who work hard. Their kids are really well-coached and they were ready to go tonight."

The Nikes bounced back with a 48-36 win over Louisa-Muscatine to end the night.

In the other dual, Columbus/W-MU downed Louisa-Muscatine, 45-25.

On Senior Night, Bryce Sankus, the Nikes' lone senior, got his team off to a fast start, pinning Columbus/W-MU's Logan Bright in 3 minutes, 27 seconds.

"It mostly caught me off-guard. I didn't realize I was going to be bumped up to 160. I kind of knew. I just didn't realize it was going to be right away. I just did what I had to do and took care of it," Sankus said. "I could have performed better. I have to work a little bit harder in the room."

"I have a lot of faith in Bryce. I moved him up a weight class. I sat down with him and told him I was moving up a weight class. I told him, 'I am putting a lot of pressure on you, but you're a senior and I think you will step up for us.' And he did," Plein said.

With the Nikes' hopes resting on her shoulders, Jones went out and scored a 7-6 win over Noah Fisk at 138, pulling ND-WB/Danville within 33-30 with two matches remaining.

"At first I felt pressure. It wasn't the guy I thought I was going to wrestle. But then I was just like, 'I can take him,'" Jones said. "I've been winning lately, improving. I felt really happy about this one because it was a big match for my team. So the fact that I could come through for them made me really happy."

"She was another one we put in a situation where you have to step up for us and come through. She works hard. She's a hard-working kid. Am I surprised that she won? No, bot really," Plein said.

Molle followed with a pin at 145 before Rice ultimately gave the Wildcats the win.

"The first kid was a really tough kid. I train with him in DC Elite with Johnny (Siegel). We basically knew what both of us were doing coming in. He's a good friends and a super, super strong kid. That was a good battle," Rice said. "It was a good win. They've got a pretty tough lineup, but we've got almost a full lineup and kids that can go all day."

"We made a couple mistakes and things that C.J. knew. He knew he made a mistake. In the long run that will make him better because he will learn from his mistakes and become a better wrestler," Plein said.

"We had some kids step up tonight. Cam Rice is ranked fairly high at 152. Notre Dame moved their highly-ranked kid up against him. Cam stepped up to the challenge. We didn't think he would move him up to us, but Cam stepped up and wrestled really well. He can get better. We have room for improvement, but those were two big wins for Cam tonight," Columbus/W-MU co-head coach Andy Milder said.

ND-WB/Danville and Columbus/W-MU both beat a short-handed Louisa-Muscatine team to end the night.

"We're fairly young. We're happy with the way the kids performed in certain areas. We keep telling them this is a process. You have to buy into this process. Kids are wearing shirts now. It's a brotherhood for them. Everyone has each other's back. They support everybody. I think we have a group of kids that are willing to do," Milder said.

"I'm always proud of our L-M kids. They're fighters. They're dangerous. I think we still make some people nervous sometimes," Louisa-Muscatine coach Tom Mashek said. " Our kids didn't get that many matches today. I can't really talk to that because that happens to the opposition, as well. When we have kids, we wrestle them. We put kids out there. I like to see good competition. I wish we could bring a full team, but it is what it is. We're doing what we can do to try to get these kids ready for postseason."

"We told the kids (Friday) is a practice where we're going to individually work on some things that we need to fix and then move on," Plein said. "We don't have time to dwell on the past."

Columbus/W-MU 37, ND-WB/Danville 26

160 — Bryce Sankus (N) pinned Logan Bright, 3:27. 170 — Noah Freeman (C) won by forfeit. 182 — Robert Loveless (C) dec. Brett Haubrich, 12-5. 195 — Cole Jarrett (N) pinned Kai Malone, 1:00. 220 — Chance Malone (C) won by forfeit. 285 — Seth Schurr (C) won by forfeit. 106 — Lane Scorpil (C_ pinned Eiljah Vance, 3:57. 113 — Blaine Frazier (N) pinned Jacob Haines, 0:45. 120 — Taylor Sankus (N) dec. Jeffrey Hoback, 6-3. 126 — Brody barton (C) pinned Ryne Rogers, 1:18. 132 — Sam West (N) pinned Garrett Palmer, 1:29. 138 — Juana Jones (N) dec. Noah Fisk, 7-6. 145 — Grifen Molle (N), pinned Felix Solis, 0:20. 152 — Cam Rice (C) dec. C.J. Walrath, 9-7.

Columbus/W-MU 45, Louisa-Muscatine 25

170 — Chase Kruse (L) maj. dec. Freeman, 9-1. 182 — Hayden Calvelage (L) dec. Loveless, 8-1. 195 — K.Malone (C) won by forfeit. 220 — C.Malone (C) pinned Spencer Kessel, 2:30. 285 — Gabe Hayes (L) dec. Schurr, 7-0. 106 — Scorpil (C) won byf forfeit. 113 — Haines (C) won by forfeit. 120 — Hoback (C) won by forfeit. 126 — Barton (C) pinned Jonathon Cox, 3:45. 132 — Gage Connor (L) pinned Palmer, 1:07. 138 — Max McCulley (L) pinned Fisk, 0:41. 145 — Kendal Pugh (L) dec. Solis, 4-2. 152 — Rice (C) dec. Max Mashek, 10-3. 160 — Bright (C) won by forfeit.

ND-WB/Danville 48, Louisa-Muscatine 36

182 — Jarrett (N) won by forfeit. 195 — Lachlan Kirk (N) won by forfeit. 220 — Kessell (L) won by forfeit. 285 — Hayes (L) won by forfeit. 106 — Vance (N) won by forfeit. 113 — Frazier (N) won by forfeit. 120 — T.Sankus (N) won by forfeit. 126 — Cox (L) pinned Rogers, 3:27. 132 — West (N) pinned Connor, 3:19. 138 — Molle (N) pinned McCulley, 0:54. 145 — Walrath (N) pinned Pugh, 3:01. 152 — Mashek (L) pinned B.Sankus, 1:01. 160 — Kruse (L) won by forfeit. 170 — Calvelage (L) won by forfeit.

Records: Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville 12-1, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union 7-1, Louisa-Muscatine 1-11.