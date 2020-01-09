HUXLEY - A brilliant performance from Tyler Sansgaard wasn’t enough to get the Nevada boys’ basketball team past non-conference rival Ballard Saturday.

Sansgaard went for an amazing 35 points, but Ballard used its size advantage to overpower Nevada down the stretch, handing the Cubs a 68-63 setback.

A Kody Kruschwitz basket and Chase Lycke free throw gave Nevada a 55-50 lead with five minutes, 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Cubs had a chance to increase their lead on two more occasions after Ballard’s Connor Drew missed the front end of a one-and-one on two separate occasions, but they couldn’t capitalize.

Drew scored two baskets and Sam Petersen and Mason Murphy one apiece to put Ballard in front, 58-55. Sansgaard hit two free throws with 3:14 left to pull Nevada within one, but that’s as close as the Cubs were going to get.

Ballard ended the game on a 10-6 run, with a Kade Reinertson basket sewing up the victory to put the Bombers at 4-3.

“I was really happy with our kids executed some things, but they’re a very good basketball team,” Nevada head coach Tyler Struck said. “Connor Drew is one of the best, if not the best, kids we’ve seen so far. I was happy with a lot of things, but unfortunately we had about a three-minute stretch when they made their run - got their size going and we got away from what we wanted to do.”

Nevada fell to 4-5.

Sansgaard ended up with six 3-pointers in a tremendous effort for the Cubs in the loss. He was 11 of 19 overall from the field, 7 of 8 from the line and added four rebounds and two assists.

“Obviously he’s a special kid,” Struck said. “He can shoot it from anywhere and he’s a competitor.”

The game was just the second for Kruschwitz and Ayden Rhodes, who missed all of the pre-Christmas schedule recovering from football injuries. The Cubs are still trying to find their chemistry and they were hurt by the lack of balance against the Bombers.

“The better that Kody and Rhodes get as they keep coming back - obviously that’s going to help us,” Struck said. “You could tell at times tonight that it was game two for them.”

Kruschwitz ended up with four points and rebounds apiece and Rhodes had five rebounds and four assists.

Ty Dimmer finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a block for Nevada. Henry Nelson added seven points, four rebounds and two assists and Cooper Bovee.

Drew finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ballard. Asthon Hermann chipped in 15 points, five rebounds and three assists, Murphy six points and 10 assists, Kale Krogh seven points and rebounds apiece and Petersen seven points, six rebounds and three assists.

Ballard 68, Nevada 63

N 15 10 25 13 - 63

B 15 7 26 20 - 68

Nevada (63) - Colin Memmer 0-2 0-0 0, Chase Lycke 0-2 1-2 1, Ty Dittmer 1-7 6-6 9, Kody Kruschwitz 2-4 0-0 4, Tyler Sansgaard 11-19 7-8 35, Spencer Grant 1-1 0-0 2, Ayden Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0, Henry Nelson 3-10 1-3 7, Cooper Bovee 2-5 1-1 5. Totals: 20-51 16-21 63. 3-point field goals (7): Sansgaard 6, Dittmer. Rebounds (29): Rhodes 5. Assists (15): Rhodes 4. Steals (8): Lycke 2. Blocks (2): Dittmer, Nelson. Fouls:18.

Ballard (68) - Mason Murphy 2-7 2-2 6, Nic Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Petersen 2-9 3-7 7, Kade Reinertson 2-4 0-0 4, Drake Wunder 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Hermann 6-13 3-3 15, Connor Drew 9-19 7-10 26, Jacob Ihle 1-2 0-0 3, Kale Krogh 2-3 3-4 7. Totals: 24-57 18-26 68. 3-point field goals (2): Drew, Ihle. Rebounds (35): Drew 12. Assists (20): Murphy 10. Steals (7): Hermann 3. Blocks (2): Petersen, Krogh. Fouls: 22. Fouled out Petersen.

GRUNDY CENTER - Nevada jumped all over Grundy Center in the third quarter in an 84-45 rout of the Spartans Friday.

The Cubs only led by six points at the half. They went on an amazing 35-8 run over the third quarter to take complete control en route to their fourth victory of the season.

Nevada made 13 3-pointers and shot 54 percent overall from the field. The Cubs forced 24 turnovers on defense.

In his first game of the season coming back from a football injury Kody Kruschwitz made all eight of his shots from the field and finished with 19 points, seven assists and three steals for Nevada in the win. Ayden Rhodes also saw his first action returning from a football injury and he produced six points and two assists.

Tyler Sansgaard nailed five 3-pointers and led Nevada in scoring with 24 points. Colin Memmer netted nine points after hitting three 3-pointers, Ty Dittmer tallied nine points and two steals and Henry Nelson had eight points and six rebounds.

Nevada 84, Grundy Center 45

N 18 18 35 13 - 84

GC 17 13 8 7 - 45

Nevada (84) - Colin Memmer 3-5 0-0 9, Chase Lycke 2-5 0-0 4, James Edwards 0-2 1-2 1, Ben Rima 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 4-6 0-0 9, Kody Kruschwitz 8-8 1-1 19, Tyler Sansgaard 9-19 1-2 24, Ayden Rhodes 2-3 0-0 6, Henry Nelson 4-4 0-0 8, Myleek Wilkerson 0-3 0-0 0, Cooper Bovee 0-3 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Bottorf 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 34-63 3-5 84. 3-point field goals (13): Sansgaard 5, Memmer 3, Kruschwitz 2, Rhodes 2, Dittmer. Rebounds (27): Kruschwitz 6, Nelson 6. Assists (22): Kruschwitz 7. Steals (12): Kruschwitz 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 10.