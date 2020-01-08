The Peru State Football Booster Club has set their date for their annual Wild Game Feed. This year's event will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020.



Everyone should understand that this is not just for men. Women and children like wild game, too! And if you do not care for wild game, you can come for other delectables or come later for the various auctions and raffles.



The annual feed will be held at the Eagles Club in Auburn, Neb., as it has been for several years. The doors will open at 1 p.m. with the dinner being served at 2 p.m. All types of wild game will be available including possibly venison in various dishes, waterfowl, pheasant, and other items to test anyone's palettes.



For those not quite sure about wild game, but want to participate in other ways, there will be some "regular" food as well. Donations of game are welcome by contacting long-time Booster Club President Rick Janssen (Auburn). He noted, "All of the surrounding communities have been very supportive of this event in the past and we trust they will once again be able to call upon your assistance."



Hors d'oeuvres of different kinds will be served prior to the dinner that will give all attending the opportunity to peruse the silent auction table and to purchase raffle tickets for either a gun raffle or dollar raffle. Door prizes will also be given to anyone purchasing a ticket.



Any Peru State Booster Club member may be contacted in order to purchase tickets. A list of board members can be found on the football page of the athletic department website at https://goo.gl/eFhapv. Cost is $15 per person, but a Peru State student with an ID can attend for $7.50.



Mike Gerdes (Auburn), the long-serving secretary for the group, stated, "All of the events the Booster Club hosts help raise funds which all go back into the betterment of the Bobcat football program.



For more information and/or tickets, feel free to contact any of the Booster Club Board members.