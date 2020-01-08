Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury recently announced the hiring of Jeni and Nathan Seitz of Auburn as coaching assistants for the future Bobcat bowling teams.



The College announced last fall that men's and women's bowling would be added as varsity programs beginning in the fall of 2020.



In addition, Albury announced that Bowldog Alley, which the Seitzes own, will be the host facility for the Bobcat programs.



Albury commented, "We are looking forward to having a long-term relationship with Nathan and Jeni and Bowldog Alley as we begin our new varsity programs." Continuing, he stated, "Both Nathan and Jeni have been very accommodating in terms of helping with the establishment of the program and I believe they will be quality assistants for our bowling teams."



Both Jeni, an Auburn native and graduate of the Auburn Public Schools, and Nathan, a Burchard native and Lewiston High School graduate, have been bowling for quite some time. Jeni began bowling for fun with friends while she attended Northeast Community College and Peru State. Nathan began bowling in leagues in 2007 as the started on a team with friends and his dad which bowled in Beatrice.



Ironically, it was in a bowling alley that the two met on a blind date in 2010. A year later they were married and started seeking the American dream of running their own business. While working in Lincoln in 2013, a situation changed their lives and they decided it was time to move closer to their home area. They became aware that the Auburn Bowling Alley was for sale and after much discussion with family and friends, Nathan and Jeni made the decision to purchase the operation in the August of 2013.



Both Nathan and Jeni are excited to be a part of this new chapter in Peru State athletics. They stated, "Bowling is a great sport for people to enjoy their entire lives. We look forward to helping student-athletes excel, not only on the lanes, but in their academics as well. This is a pivotal time for young people as they go from high to school to college and eventually to their career."



In addition, they noted, "Our goal as coaches will be to make sure these student-athletes are set up for success when they graduate Peru State while participating in the life-long sport of bowling."



Albury noted that the Seitzes officially began their coaching assistant duties as of December 23. Peru State is seeking a head coach for the program.



The College has hosted one tryout already and will be hosting two more tryouts this winter/spring. The Sunday dates are January 26 and March 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bowldog Alley. For more information about the tryouts, a student-athlete can contact Nathan at 402-802-6560 or Jeni at 402-802-6860 or the Bowldog Alley at 402-274-1310.