The WACO High School boys basketball team has been down this road before.

Notre Dame, not so much.

Notre Dame raced out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter of Tuesday's SEI Superconference South Division game at Father Minett Gymnasium

Class 1A's sixth-ranked WACO didn't panic. Instead, the Warriors chipped away at the deficit bit by bit, then outscored the Nikes in overtime to come away with a 48-45 victory.

WACO has been in those situations before, but the senior dominant Warriors had the confidence they could come back.

Notre Dame showed it still has to learn how to win the big games.

"We're a senior group, so we've been in those situations before, especially my class. When we were freshmen, it seemed like every night we were down 15-0," WACO senior Nik Coble said. "We know how to handle adversity and we knew what to do. We played four quarters of our game and that's how we won."

"That's one of the things we talked about. We've been there before, in this gym, actually," WACO coach Paul Kissell said. "Shots are hard to hit sometimes. I don't know if it's the environment or what it is for us. We did not shoot well that first quarter, but we were running our offense."

"They're a good team," Notre Dame coach Dan Kies said. "We still have a little bit of inexperience. There were too many times where guys got complacent, didn't play with urgency. Guys got to the point where they were ball watching instead of getting to the place they were supposed to be."

Notre Dame (8-2 overall, 5-2 South Division) scored the first 15 points against the Warriors, who played in a substate final last season. Nick Skerik opened the scoring with a 3-pointer. Sam Brueck sand a jumper, Mitchell Brent made a pair of free throws, Matt Johnson drained a 15-footer, then hit consecutive 3-pointers before Brueck ended the opening salvo with a jumper from the right baseline.

WACO (10-0, 7-0) finally got on the scoreboard on a drive down the lane by senior point guard Drew Kissell with two seconds left in the opening quarter.

Facing a big deficit is nothing new to the Warriors, who kept their composure, put their heads down and went to work.

"We kept telling ourselves in the huddle, 'Keep cutting down the lead. Keep cutting down the lead,'" Coble said. "We did that on defense and that's where it all started. Defense leads to offense. That's our game plan."

"They hit shots early. Hat's off to them," Coach Kissell said.

WACO, which trailed by 12 at halftime, switched to a match-up zone defense in the second half. The Warriors' smothering defense limited the Nikes to just five points in the third quarter, allowing them to not only catch the Nikes, but actually take a three-point lead.

"it's the same defense we run usually," Coble said. "We knew what we had to do to stop them. We knew they had good 3-point shooters and we knew they like to go high-low. We knew what we had to do to stop them."

"The kids did an excellent job defensively and I think that was the difference," Coach Kissell said. "We switched to a match-up zone and identified the high post. Then just knowing where the shooters were."

"Our guys should be looking to attack. We got too passive on the outside and settling for shots," Kies said. "That's not our game is to settle."

WACO opened a 39-31 lead on a putback by Coble with 3 minutes, 21 seconds left in regulation.

Notre Dame stormed back. Johnson sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game, Brent pilfered a steal and scored on a layup and Skerik canned a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left to knot the score at 39.

"I'll give our guys credit for fighting back when we were dead, basically, to get it into overtime," Kies said.

Coble missed a shot at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

There, the Warriors' experience and will took over. Gabe Reichenbach scored on a nifty feed from Coble, then Vannini hit a 3-pointer and scored on a baseline drive to give WACO a 47-45 lead.

Coble stole a pass in the lane and sank a free throw to give the Warriors a three-point lead with 12.3 seconds left.

Tjaden missed a 25-footer to tie the game at the buzzer.

"They hit a couple big 3-pointers at the end of the fourth quarter to send it into overtime. Hat's off to them," Coach Kissell said. "(Coble) came out in the second half and played loose. He got some big rebounds for us. One of the keys for us was controlling their transition and controlling the offensive boards. I felt we did that and that's why we came out with a victory."

"We have to figure out a way to win games," Kies said. "Right now we've had every opportunity to have not gotten beat. On your home floor, those are games you have to figure out how to win."

WACO (48)

Drew Kissell 2-9 1-4 6, Elijah McGohan 0-2 0-1 0, Braden Hammond 2-3 0-0 5, Nik Coble 6-13 5-6 17, Gabe Reichenbach 2-10 4-6 8, Pietro Vannini 5-11 0-2 12, Dalton Diers 0-0 0-0 0, Will Edeker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-48 10-19 48.

NOTRE DAME (45)

Mitchell Brent 1-3 2-2 4, Matt Johnson 5-8 0-0 14, Sam Brueck 3-10 2-2 9, Nick Skerik 2-9 2-2 8, Axel Tjaden 1-7 1-2 3, Josh Smith 2-3 1-2 5, Anthony Hoffman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 15-51 8-10 45.

Score by quarters

WACO;2;12;20;5;9;—;48

Notre Dame;17;9;5;8;6;—;45

Fouls: WACO 10, Notre Dame 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: WACO 4-15 (Vannini 2-6, Kissell 1-2, Hammond 1-2, Coble 0-1, McGohan 0-2, Lopez Barrera 0-2), Notre Dame 7-23 (Johnson 4-7, Skerik 2-8, Brueck 1-5, Brent 0-1, Tjaden 0-2).

Records: WACO 10-0 overall (7-0 SEI Superconference South Division), Notre Dame 8-2 (5-2).