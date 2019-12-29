Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury recently announced the hiring of a former Bobcat to head the reactivation of the men's cross country program.



James Cole, a 2007 summa cum laude graduate with a degree in accounting from the Campus of a Thousand Oaks, is looking forward to the new challenge. Cole stated, "When I was approached about Peru State College (PSC) adding Men's Cross Country and asked if I wanted to coach the team, I was excited, honored and nervous. I have been involved with the "reboot" of PSC Cross Country since before the sport officially returned to PSC in 2003."



Cole's journey with Peru State cross country began a long time ago when he first came to Peru State in the fall of 2002. A coed cross country club had been formed by long-time distance runner and Peru State physical education faculty member Pam Gray. Cole and his club members drove themselves to meets while paying their own way to compete. The next year, Peru State restarted its women's cross country program while a men's club team was supported. The following year the men's team was discontinued, but Cole continued to train with the women's team as a volunteer student manager/coach. He continued this role past his graduation through the 2010 season. It was also during that time that he started to train to run marathons.