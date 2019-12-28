ISU struggles from outset, loses second-straight postseason game

ORLANDO, Fla. — If Iowa State wasn’t at the doorstep of no-chance territory after losing fumbles within the first 8 minutes of Saturday’s Camping World Bowl against 15th-ranked Notre Dame, the Cyclones crashed through that entryway a while later.

That happened when Tony Jones turned the 11-2 Fighting Irish’s first second-half play into an 84-yard touchdown run. The way the Cyclones’ offense was playing, rallying wasn’t happening.

Iowa State’s 33-9 loss in its first game against the nation’s most storied football program was an example of what happens against good teams when an opponent isn’t on its A-game.

And let's be clear: The Cyclones certainly were not.

The bottom line is that Iowa State’s questionable play down the stretch of appeared to be a promising season continued into the bowl game. The Cyclones were 5-2 after beating Texas Tech on Oct. 19. They regressed by finishing 2-4.

Cyclones were extremely loose with the football

The first 8 minutes contained something very un-Cyclones-like. Two fumbles for a team that lost just five for the season?

Unreal.

That’s what happened, however, when Tarique Milton fumbled a punt that Notre Dame eventually turned into a field goal. A few minutes later, quarterback Brock Purdy lost one, too, that the Fighting Irish turned into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Iowa State’s defense played great, holding Notre Dame to just one third-down conversion in its first seven opportunities.

It’s the lost fumbles that resulted in wonderful field position that the Cyclones couldn’t offset.

Was this the Alamo Bowl?

On a later drive, four consecutive Brock Purdy completions brought the ball to the Notre Dame 3-yard line. First down, and then a false start by right tackle Bryce Meeker. The five-yard penalty moved the ball back to the 8, and the possession ended with a 26-yard field goal.

A year ago at this time, Iowa State was having repeated offensive line penalties at the Alamo Bowl. Questionable play-calling?

That’s the thought here, the fourth-and-1 inside handoff to Breece Hall at the Cyclones 45-yard line, down 10 points in the second quarter — and out of the shotgun formation.

The freshman was stuffed for no gain; predictably, four plays later, a Notre Dame touchdown made it 20-3 Irish.

That play call was about as predictable as rain falling for brief periods during Orlando daylight hours. Everyone knew it was coming.

The Good-Jones injury

I heard the whispers, too, in case you’re wondering. The official word why all-Big 12 Conference left tackle Julian Good-Jones didn’t play Saturday was because of an injury from which he hadn’t sufficiently recovered suffered in the Kansas State game.

Campbell said it was an injury from Day 1 after arriving Monday. He said the same thing a handful of times.

Injury.

He even said there was no suspension.

Notre Dame sacks against revamped ISU line

Josh Knipfel moved from right guard to Good-Jones’ left tackle spot. Colin Newell took over Knipfel’s right guard position.

The revamped line played mostly well against a Notre Dame defense that came into the game with 30 sacks.

It wasn’t all bad

True freshman running back Breece Hall showed the he’ll be a force in the future. He had a 23-yard rush up the middle on Iowa State’s first possession, and he did it behind that new offensive line, too. It was a confidence-building play for the makeshift fivesome.

And don’t forget place-kicker Connor Assalley, who had successes from 41, 26 and 42 yards.

A huge special-teams mistake

Iowa State hasn’t been the greatest in this area, and it showed as Notre Dame led 3-0. The Cyclones defense forced a three-and-out and a subsequent punt. Tarique Milton fumbled the catch, and the Fighting Irish recovered at Iowa State’s 42-yard line.

Again, the Cyclones’ defense held, forcing Notre Dame to a 39-yard field goal.

Field goals, at least this early into the game, beat the alternative.