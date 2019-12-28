Caydee Kirkham and Megan Harrell scored 17 points each to propel Illini West High School to a 55-48 quarterfinal win over Midwest Central in the 38th Annual Lady Tiger Classic girls basketball tournament at Beardstown, Illinois, Friday night.

Karli Artman added 16 points for Illini West. Mady Harper led Midwest Central with 12 points. Taylor Smith and Annah Miller both added nine points and Emily Hilst and Gracie Rademacher each scored eight.

Illini West (12-2) advanced to Saturday night's semifinal round. Midwest Central (10-6) headed to the fifth place bracket. The tournament championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Monday.

ILLINI BLUFFS 50, WEST HANCOCK 28: Illini Bluffs topped the Titans in the quarterfinal round of the Lady Tiger Classic at Beardstown, Illinois.

West Hancock moved to the fifth place bracket.

In Thursday's opening day of the tournament, the Titans beat host Beardstown 46-26 and West Central (Winchester) 58-47.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST HANCOCK 39, PITTSFIELD 32: The Titans ran their Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament winning streak to 11 games with a quarterfinal victory at Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois.

West Hancock is the two-time defending champion of the tourney.

The Titans' Drake Hammel was the only player scoring in double figures. He finished with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists. Colin LeMaire scored eight points and Brady Boyer added five. Drew Martens grabbed six rebounds for West Hancock.

Will Guthrie led Pittsfield with eight points and seven rebounds. Nate Scranton scored seven points.

West Hancock improved to 9-2; Pittsfield is 5-7.

LEWISTOWN 50, ILLINI WEST 32: A 17-16 lead at halftime ballooned into an 18-point victory Lewistown in the consolation quarterfinals of the Macomb-Western Holiday tournament at Macomb, Illinois.

Lewistown had three players score in double figures. John Ross Hess led with 19 points, Kruse Chasteen scored 12 and Drake Herrick added 10. Chasteen had a game-high nine rebounds. Herrick had three steals.

For Illini West, Lincoln Gooding, Isaac Schreake and Max Richardson each scored eight points. Schreake made four of six field goal attempts. He and Matt McDowell each grabbed five rebounds.

Lewistown improved to 7-6. Illini West leaves the tournament at 1-11.