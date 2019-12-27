ORLANDO, Fla. — Size at the line of scrimmage is one of the distinct traits that Matt Campbell sees in the Notre Dame football team.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly sees big guys along the Iowa State front too, and that the tight ends can be a noticeable mismatch in the Camping World Bowl (11 a.m./ABC).

“The size of tight ends,” Kelly said, “creates match-up problems.”

The Cyclones ran a three tight-end formation throughout the season, but it became more prominent in the final month of the season. ISU (7-5) won't have that option against Notre Dame (10-2).

Dylan Soehner, a redshirt junior, suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in the finale at Kansas State and had surgery earlier this month. ISU won't be able to be quite as unique in its formations without his presence, but has been preparing for life without him all month.

“There are just reps out there now that we have to take up that we didn't before,” redshirt sophomore Charlie Kolar said. “That's obviously something we're prepared for and ready for. We miss Dylan. He's a great player and great teammate. It's sad to not have him with us, but we'll be ready. We're just preparing for extra reps.”

The role the Cyclones' remaining tight ends, Kolar and Chase Allen, play in the Camping World Bowl is even more crucial given the status of the Irish's linebackers. Drew White, Asmar Bilal and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are the team's three leading tacklers — they're each north of 70 stops through 12 games this year.

“They look like what linebackers are supposed to look like,” ISU offensive coordinator Tom Manning said. “They've got great length. They're thicker guys. We play some of those style of guys in the Big 12, but sometimes in the Big 12 there are guys that are maybe a little smaller and can really run. These guys are really well rounded athletes.”

Campbell said the health of the team is good right now, but did mention earlier in the week that starting left tackle Julian Good-Jones was banged up after the Kansas State game. Whether ISU is able to start its usual group or if it has to go to another look, line play will be key.

Notre Dame has 30 sacks through 12 games, and has made quarterbacks uncomfortable all year. The tight ends will have to block as effectively as they have all year in addition to their roles as pass catchers.

“They're a good defense,” Kolar said. “We have to move the ball well on early downs and have some success on third downs. We'll have to do a good job of having a balanced attack, running and passing. We'll just have to execute our scheme. They're a good defense, but we have a good offense too.”

'I'd rather play Coe College'

As a football independent, Notre Dame has the unique opportunity to face a variety of opponents and conferences in a given season. It hasn't, however, played ISU before. If it was up to Irish coach Brian Kelly, he would keep it that way, citing the Cyclones' improvement.

“I'd rather play Coe College. No disrespect to Coe. I'm going to get a ton of Coe grads that are going to beat me up on this one,” Kelly said. “My point being is Iowa State is not necessarily on the list of teams that you want to play for the first time.

“That's the great thing of being an independent, you get an opportunity to play an Iowa State and get a chance to meet Matt and, you know, obviously, a great young coach that is doing incredible things.”

Nine Cyclones return home

ISU has nine players from the state of Florida on its roster, including redshirt sophomore Tarique Milton, who has become the second-leading receiver in yards (689) this season. The Bradenton, Fla. native also has 33 catches and three touchdowns.

“I have a lot of people back home excited about the game,” Milton said. “I have a lot of people from my city that are coming to the game. I'm really excited for that.”