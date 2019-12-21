It was a strong finish that gave the Waukee High School girls basketball team the victory Friday night in a conference showdown with West Des Moines Valley 48-33.

The game held just as strong of a defensive tone as an offensive tone as the Warriors held Valley to under ten points in each quarter. That marked just the second time this season that Valley was held under ten points in each of the four quarters of play.

Despite the final tally, it was quite the close first half as no team could gain more than a six-point lead. That included an 11-9 first-quarter advantage by the Warriors and a 21-17 halftime lead. Waukee turned in up in the second half, allowing just eight points apiece defensively in both the third and fourth quarters. Meanwhile, Waukee tacked on 27 points across the second half. The normally three-point heavy team had a heavy push inside the paint within the second half with over 12 shots inside the paint. Even with that said, the Warriors still went to their bread and butter from beyond the three-point arc where they connected on five-of-seven shots.

Leading the way in the scoring department for the Warriors was Lindsey Kelderman with 16 points on the night.

Next up for the Warrior girls will the start of a new year as they battle Mason City at home on Friday, Jan. 3. Start time is set for 6 p.m.