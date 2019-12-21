DANVILLE — West Burlington High School boys basketball coach Ryan O'Hern knew it wasn't going to be this easy for his team.

After watching his Falcons score the first 12 points of Friday night's SEI Superconference South Division game against Danville, O'Hern knew the Bears would come back.

After all, he saw the Bears blow teams out of the Danville High School gym when he was recruiting Michael and Steven Soukup when he was an assistant coach at Southeastern Community College.

Yeah, the Bears made a run, even taking the lead.

But what more impressed O'Hern was his team's grace under pressure.

Junior Caysin Shipp knocked down a clutch 3-pointer as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, breaking a tie and sending West Burlington to a 63-43 victory.

When the going got tough, in a hostile environment, in a place where not a whole lot of visiting teams have walked away victorious over the last two decades, O'Hern learned a little something about his team.

"We pulled through, so that was good. We had a big lead at the beginning, then we started playing a little sloppy. We weren't getting the ball to our big man, Marvion. Besides that, we did pretty good at the end. We capitalized," said Shipp, who finished with 19 points. "It's a pretty good crowd here. It's a good atmosphere. I believe we're 5-2 now. That's a good way to end before Christmas."

"We knew it was going to be tough over here at Danville tonight," O'Hern said. "All the credit to Coach (Matt) Morris and Danville. This was their fourth game of the week and I thought maybe they just ran out of gas a little bit in the second half. But for their fourth game of the week, what a tremendous effort by them. It's going to be a completely different game over at our place and probably in the tournament. But I was happy with our second half."

West Burlington (5-2 overall, 4-1 South Division) busted out of the gates with a 12-0 spurt that threatened to blow the Bears (3-5, 3-3) right off their own court.

Three-pointers by Darian Johnson and Shipp gave the Falcons a quick 6-0 lead.

Shipp scored on a layup, Marvion Jackson put back his own missed shot and Coleton Sherwood hit a runner in the lane to give the Falcons a 12-point lead just over halfway through the first quarter.

"Great start, which is something we have not done in a couple of our games," O'Hern said.

Danville, meanwhile, couldn't seem to buy a bucket. The Bears, playing their fourth game in five days, missed their first seven shots before Ty Carr hit a shot along the left baseline to get the Bears on the board.

"We dug ourselves a hole there," Morris said. "I thought the kids did a good job of not getting too rattled there. We made some adjustments and went on a nice little run."

A jumper from the baseline by Calin Vogelgesang, a layup by Carr and a steal and layup by Carr gave the Bears a 21-20 halftime lead.

A layin by Danville's Samuel Perdelwitz late in the third quarter.

Shipp then knocked home a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give West Burlington the lead for good.

"I believe it was Ty Hill coming down the lane and found me in the corner. I was open and shot the shot," Shipp said. "My teammates just kept finding me, finding open teammates. We were swinging the ball around and getting open threes. That's all part of coach's game plan."

The Falcons carried that momentum into the fourth quarter where treys by Shipp, Darian Johnson and Sherwood helped West Burlington pull away from the tiring Bears.

"That was a huge momentum boost for Caysin. He was pressing against WACO and Mount Pleasant and some of those games to start the year. But the last three games — Mediapolis, Central Lee and tonight — he's playing really well. We're excited for the rest of the season for Caysin," O'Hern said. "We're 5-2. We're very pleased with it."

"We've been in every single game we've played, but we have to solve the puzzle of our third and fourth quarters," Morris said. "We're a young team. We'll figure things out."

WEST BURLINGTON (63)

Cayson Shipp 7-13 1-1 19, Marvion Johnson 4-7 1-2 9, Darian Johnson 3-9 3-4 11, Dylan mcElderry 0-2 0-0 0, Coleton Sherwood 7-9 1-2 18, Austin Applegate 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Eilers 0-2 0-0 0, Max Slater 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Hill 1-3 2-6 5, Kendell Baker 0-1 1-2 1, Parker Lau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-47 9-17 63.

DANVILLE (43)

Bradyn Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Ty Carr 8-15 1-5 19, Camreon Edle 1-7 0-0 3, Taylor Kensett 2-12 1-2 5, Calin Vogelgesang 1-4 0-0 2, Samuel Perdelwitz 4-6 0-1 8, Cadence Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Sawyer Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Conner Ourth 1-3 0-0 2, Aidan McCane 0-0 0-0 0, Caiden Gourley 0-0 0-0 0, Drake Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Conner Beck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-56 4-10 43.

Score by quarters

West Burlington;15;5;20;23;—;63

Danville;8;13;16;6;—;43

Fouls: West Burlington 15, Danville 13. Fouled out: Kensett. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: West Burlington 9-21 (Shipp 4-8, Sherwood 2-2, Johnson 2-5, Hill 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Eilers 0-1, Baker 0-1), Danville 3-21 (Carr 2-5, Edle 1-6, Hall 0-1, Vogelgesang 0-2, Williams 0-3, Kensett 0-4).

Records: West Burlington 5-2 overall (4-1 SEI Superconference South Division), Danville 3-5 (3-3).