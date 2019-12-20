Despite a fast start, the Perry boys basketball team couldn’t punch through for their first conference victory, falling to the Tigers in Adel.

It was a very fast start but one that wasn’t matched throughout the rest of the game as the Bluejays suffered their fourth loss of the season 81-52. Despite the overall outcome, the initiation of the game was quite pleasant for Bluejay fans as some premier shooting led to a quick 12-6 lead with over four minutes left in the first quarter of action. A big reason for the fast start had to do with Brendan Ivory, who accounted for nine of the team’s first 12 points.

Unfortunately for the Bluejays, that’s where things would take a change for the worse. The host Tigers would round out the first quarter on a 19-2 run to take to the half up 41-28. That lead by ADM kept on fluctuating around 20 points across the third quarter of play before settling at 20 points for much of the fourth and final quarter.

The hot first half that gave Ivory 21 of his 25 total points wasn’t nearly as strong in the second half. With that, so too did the Perry Bluejays as they couldn’t find much consistency from the perimeter and were practically shut out of the paint the entire second half.

In the end, it was Ivory to lead all Bluejay scorers with 25 points on the night. He was followed by a strong performance from June Rey Reisberg, who dropped eleven points on the night and Keghan West with six points.

The loss, unfortunately, sets the Bluejays back to a 1-5 record overall and 0-3 inside Raccoon River Conference play. Next up for the Perry boys will be another conference road contest which will send them to the conferences’ top squad in Winterset on Tuesday, Jan. 7.