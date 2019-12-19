STATE CENTER - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team was one step behind West Marshall for most of the night in a 49-39 loss to the Trojans Saturday.

The Royals fell behind 20-17 at the half. West Marshall increased its lead to six points after three quarters and continued to pull away over the final eight minutes.

Colo-NESCO shot 34 percent from the field and 5 of 11 from the line and made four 3-pointers. West Marshall shot 37 percent, made 4 of 8 foul shots and five 3-pointers.

West Marshall held a 35-28 rebounding advantage. The Trojans had nine steals defensively to seven for the Royals.

Francis Bower had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Jack McKinney added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a block, Luke Hill five points and rebounds apiece, Trevor Burg four points and Brighton Clatt three points, four assists and two steals.

The loss put Colo-NESCO at 1-4. West Marshall improved to 2-2.

Gabe Jones went for 19 points and nine rebounds for West Marshall. Joey Tollefson and Caleb Keigan each scored eight points for the Trojans.

West Marshall 49, Colo-NESCO 39

CN 11 6 12 10 - 39

WM 15 5 15 14 - 49

Colo-NESCO (39) - Kenny Cutler 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Hill 2-3 0-0 5, Brighton Clatt 1-10 0-1 3, Jack McKinney 3-5 2-4 9, Francis Bower 6-14 2-4 14, Bradley Thomas 1-1 0-0 3, Shawn Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 0-1 1-2 1, Tanner Ingle 0-5 0-0 0, Trevor Burg 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 15-44 5-11 39. 3-point field goals (4): Hill, Clatt, McKinney, Thomas. Rebounds (28): Bower 6. Assists (11): Clatt 4. Steals (7): Hill 3. Blocks (5): Wonders 2. Fouls: 12.

West Marshall (49) - Joey Tollefson 3-7 0-0 8, Caleb Keigan 3-8 0-1 8, Qwinton Wilder 1-2 1-2 3, Jack Larsen 0-0 0-0 0, Brian Morrison 2-4 0-0 4, Jake Storjahaan 0-0 1-2 1, Kinnick Christensen 0-2 0-0 0, Brayden Evertsen 1-3 0-0 2, Gabe Jones 8-22 2-3 19, Manny Lazard 2-6 0-0 4. Totals: 20-54 4-8 49. 3-point field goals (5): Tollefson 2, Keigan 2, Jones. Rebounds (35): Jones 9. Assists (11): Wilder 5. Steals (9): Wilder 4. Blocks (1): Jones. Fouls: 11.

TRAER - Colo-NESCO struggled from 3-point range and the foul line in a 58-44 loss to North Tama Friday.

The Royals only made 3 of 13 3-pointers and 9 of 20 free throws in falling to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO fell behind by eight points after one quarter. The Royals trailed 25-18 at the half.

North Tama increased its lead to 40-27 after three quarters and prevented Colo-NESCO from making a serious run in the fourth quarter.

Francis Bower posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in a losing effort for Colo-NESCO. Jack McKinney had nine points and four steals and Brighton Clatt hit two 3-pointers and tallied eight points, three assists and three steals.

Tanner Ingle tacked on four points and seven rebounds and Kenny Cutler, Luke Hill and Trevor Burg scored two points apiece for the Royals.

North Tama 58, Colo-NESCO 44

CN 9 9 9 17 - 44

NT 17 8 15 18 - 58

Colo-NESCO (44) - Kenny Cutler 1-1 0-0 2, Luke Hill 1-5 0-0 2, Brighton Clatt 3-13 0-2 8, Jack McKinney 3-8 2-4 9, Francis Bower 6-13 5-8 17, Shawn Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 0-1 0-0 0,Tanner Ingle 2-4 0-2 4, Trevor Burg 0-3 2-4 2. Totals: 16-48 9-20 44. 3-point field goals (3): Clatt 2, McKinney. Rebounds (28): Bower 12. Assists (6): Clatt 3. Steals (12): McKinney 4. Blocks (1): McKinney. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Clatt.

COLO - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team had trouble putting the ball in the basket from 3-point range and getting to the foul line in a 34-33 loss to GMG Dec. 10.

The Royals only made 3 of 19 3-pointers. They also attempted just four free throws in falling to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO led 20-14 at the half. But GMG pulled within three after three quarters then limited the Royals to just four points in the fourth quarter.

Francis Bower had 16 points and seven rebounds for Colo-NESCO in a losing effort. Jack McKinney added six points, eight rebounds and one block and Brighton Clatt six points, five assists and two steals.

Trevor Burg chipped in three points and five rebounds and Tanner Ingle two points, four rebounds and two steals.

GMG 34, Colo-NESCO 33

GMG 7 7 12 8 - 34

CN 11 9 9 4 - 33

Colo-NESCO (33) - Luke Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 2-14 2-2 6, Jack McKinney 2-8 0-0 6, Francis Bower 7-14 2-2 16, Ryan Wonders 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 1-5 0-0 2, Trevor Burg 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 13-47 4-4 33. 3-point field goals (3): McKinney 2, Burg. Rebounds (28): McKinney 8. Assists (9): Clatt 5. Steals (6): Hill 2, Clatt 2, Ingle 2. Blocks (1): Fouls: 11.