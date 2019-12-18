Elias Ezenekwe poured in 19 points and Boubacar Kamissoko added 14 points to lead the Southeastern Community College men's basketball team to a 78-62 victory over Southwestern on Tuesday night at Loren Walker Arena.

The Blackhawks jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead, but could never quite shake the Spartans.

Notre Dame High School graduate Gavin Kies came off the bench to score nine points for SCC, all coming on 3-pointers.

Burlington native Dadrian Hoambrecker added six points and five rebounds for the Blackhawks.

Southwestern's James Kelley scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

SCC finishes the first half of the season with a 14-3 record.

The Blackhawks host Moberly at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Loren Walker Arena.

SOUTHWESTERN (62)

Creshaun Brown 3-8 2-2 11, Sebastian Zehnder 1-7 0-2 3, Jimmie Richardson 3-8 2-3 8, James Kelley 9-10 5-7 25, Akeen Woods 1-3 2-4 5, Kyle Hawthorne 1-1 0-0 2, Donzell Johnson 2-10 0-5 4, Demetrius Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Manyiel Wugol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-52 11-18 62.

SCC (78)

Boubacar Kamissoko 6-9 2-3 14, Camryn Weston 2-5 4-6 9, Elias Ezenekwe 6-10 6-9 19, Carlos Lemus, Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Zurabi Zhgenti 2-9 0-0 4, Gavin Kies 3-6 0-0 9, Steven Melina 0-0 0-0 0, Aaris Bonds 2-3 1-1 5, Kany Rey 0-1 0-0 0, Miganeh Abdi 2-7 1-1 6, Rron Ukaj 0-0 0-2 0, Dadrian Hoambrecker 2-6 1-1 6. Totals: 27-59 15-23 78.

Halftime: SCC 42, Southwestern 30. Fouls: Southwestern 22, SCC 16. Fouled out: Richardson. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Southwestern 7-25 (Brown 3-8, Kelley 2-2, Woods 1-1, Zehnder 1-6, Richardson 0-3, Do.Johnson 0-5), SCC 9-24 (Kies 3-5, Lemus Jr. 2-3, Weston 1-3, Ezenekwe 1-3, Hoambrecker 1-4, Abdi 1-5, Kamissoko 0-1). Rebounds: Southwestern 33 (Kelley 11), SCC 38 (Kamissoko 5, Zhgenti 5, Bonds 5, Hoambrecker 5). Assists: Southwestern 11 (Brown 3, Woods 3), SCC 12 (Weston 3, Zhgenti 3). Steals: Southwestern 14 (Zehnder 1, Richardson 1, Kelley 1, Woods 1), SCC 14 (Weston 3). Blocks: Southwestern 0, SCC 2 (Kamissoko 1, Bonds 1). Turnovers: Southwestern 16 (Brown 4), SCC 16 (Weston 3, Zhgenti 3).

Records: Southwestern 6-11, SCC 14-3.