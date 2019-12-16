A 50-point second half performance by the Peru State men's basketball team propelled the 'Cats to a 92-78 win over Central Methodist (CMU) in Fayette, Mo., Saturday afternoon.



The game was tied at halftime 42 all. The Bobcats outscored the Eagles 50-36 in the second 20 minutes to pull out a 92-78 win on the road.



With the win, the 'Cats improved to 6-5 overall and more importantly 5-2 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Eagles fell to 3-9 on the year and are 2-5 in conference play.



First Half Action



CMU hit a pair of treys to start to the game before Nick Brannon (Las Vegas) put the Bobcats on the board with a bucket on an assist from Henry Tanksley (Lincoln). Six-straight points by the Eagles gave CMU a ten-point lead at 12-2 at the 16:18 mark.



An old-fashioned three-point play by Devon Colley (Las Vegas) cut the deficit to seven. Tanksley made one of two free throws and the game was now 12-6. Colley would follow with the bucket and the Bobcats only trailed by four at 12-8 with 14:20 left in the first 20 minutes.



Central Methodist would maintain their lead until Nate Townsen Jr. (Richton Park, Ill.) hit a bucket in the paint off an assist from Tanksley to tie it at 20 each with just over ten minutes left in the first half.



The Eagles would regain the lead and still led until Tanksley hit a trey off an assist from Towsen Jr. to give Peru State their first lead of the game at 25-23. A pair of free throws by Brannon were followed by a pair of charity tosses by Isaac Simpson (Papillion) extend the Bobcat lead to 29-23 with 7:22 on the clock.



Peru State maintained the lead for over three minutes until the Eagles tied it at 31 all with 3:55 to go in the first 20 minutes.



CMU would eventually go back up by six at 42-36 with 61 ticks on the clock. Kendrick Robinson (Chicago) would drain a three off an assist from Townsen Jr. to cut the lead in half. With 16 seconds to go, Robinson would hit another three, this time from Colley, to tie the game at 42-42 – the eventual halftime score.



Second Half Action



Buckets by Colley and Brannon gave Peru State an early lead to start the second half. CMU would score five to regain the lead, but Townsen Jr. drained a trey and the Bobcats were back up by two at 49-47. The Eagles would come back to tie it with a bucket at 49 all with 15:37 on the clock.



Eleven seconds later Townsen Jr. hit a trey on an assist from Brannon and the Bobcats would never trail the rest of the game.



Josh Mcauley (Aurora, Ill.) would get a bucket and then Robinson would follow with back-to-back buckets to put the 'Cats on top 58-49 with 13:45 on the clock.



The Eagles would stay within single digits until Colley got a hoop off a fast break to put Peru State up 66-55 with 11:22 remaining in the game. CMU would get a bucket to pull within nine, but Colley and Tanksley each scored a bucket and the 'Cats now led 70-57. The Bobcats would never lead less than double digits after that point.



Peru State would lead by 20 later with 3:09 left in the game after Tanksley hit a bucket off an assist from Robinson. Another bucket by Tanksley, this time off an assist from Townsen Jr. gave the Bobcats their biggest lead of 22 at 91-69 with 2:30 to go.



CMU would close the game the rest of the game before Peru State walked off the court with a 92-78 win.



Team Statistics



Peru State had a hot hand from the floor as they made 36 of 63 field goals for 57.1% which included making 6 of 19 from long range for 31.6%. At the free throw line, the 'Cats made 14 of 20 for 70%. The Eagles made 27 of 60 field goal attempts for 45%. From behind the arc, CMU was 9 of 26 for 34.6%. At the charity stripe, the Eagles made 15 of 22 for 68.2%.



The Bobcats had a slight rebounding edge as they finished with 36 compared to 31 for Central Methodist. The 'Cats also had a slight edge in dishing out assists as they finished with 21 – three more than the Eagles.



CMU had 18 turnovers while the Bobcats committed 15 miscues. The 'Cats blocked four shots – one more than the Eagles. Peru State grabbed eight steals and the Eagles nabbed six.



Peru Individual Statistics



Four Bobcats finished in double digits with Robinson having a game-high 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting. Colley added 18 while Tanksley finished with 16. Townsen Jr. came off the bench to score 14.



Robinson finished with a double-double as he had a game-high 12 rebounds. Townsen Jr. added five boards.



Colley dished out seven assists with Tanksley and Brannon each dishing out four. Robinson and Townsen Jr. each added three.



Simpson blocked two shots while Robinson and Brannon each blocked one.



Colley had a game-high three steals with Tanksley and Brannon each grabbing two.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State is taking a winter break for about ten days before coming back to practice for a non-conference match-up after Christmas. The Bobcats will travel to Seward on Dec. 28 to face Concordia at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs are presently 7-4 on the season after dropping three contests in a row.



Then, a week later, the 'Cats will host Mount Mercy (Iowa) in a Heart contest on Saturday, Jan. 4. Game time with the Mustangs is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mount Mercy is presently 5-6 on the season and 2-5 in Heart play.



On that Saturday, the Peru State athletic department and its Foundation will host its annual basketball reunion. All former Bobcat coaches and players are invited back to attend the game with special recognition being provided for the 1969-70 and 1993-94 teams.