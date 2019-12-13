When it comes to numbers, area high school football teams put them up like a pinball machine this season.

New London and Mediapolis each went to the playoffs, while WACO can stake claim to being the best 4-5 team in the season, losing five games by a combined 37 points.

New London, despite graduating all of its skill players from a Class 8-Man state championship in 2018 and seeing another skill player go down with a season-ending knee injury before the season started, rode the blocking of an experienced offensive line and the shifty running of senior Shae Summerfield to a third straight playoff appearance.

Mediapolis, likewise, had some big shoes to fill in the backfield and on the offensive line, but switched to the single-wing offense to get the job done and make it to the postseason for the second straight season.

And WACO, led by senior quarterback Nik Coble, one of the best all-around players in the state, proved it could hang with any team on its schedule.

That balance and those numbers are reflected in The All-Hawk Eye football offensive team, which is led by New London, Mediapolis, WACO and Mount Pleasant, along with a resurgent Wapello squad. Each of those teams had at least two players selected to the first team.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Henry Lutovsky, jr., Mount Pleasant



At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Lutovsky is a road grader on the offensive line with all the moves, athleticism and foot speed necessary to succeed at the next level and beyond. It's easy to see why Lutovsky is being recruited by Georgia, Nebraska, Iowa State and Missouri, among others. When the Panthers needed tough yards, they could count on Lutovsky clearing a hole or giving the quarterback time to find an open receiver. The Panthers went 6-3, missing the playoffs again by one game.

Cooper Pullis, jr., Mount Pleasant



While Lutovsky gets much of the attention, and rightly so, the 6-1, 290-pound Pullis returned from injury to have a stellar season of his own. Pullis helped the Panthers pile up yards, finishing 12th in Class 3A in total offense with 3,564 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per play, and scoring 48 touchdowns. The Panthers were a balanced attack with Pullis leading the way. They rushed for 1,940 yards and passed for 1,624 yards.

Kye Borrison, sr., Mediapolis



Borrison was a man among boys on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs, putting up big numbers as a defensive lineman. The 6-4, 267-pound Borrision helped the Bulldogs put up 3,769 yards of offense, 10th-best in Class 1A. The Bulldogs averaged 8.6 yards per play and scored 56 touchdowns.

Rhett Smith, jr., Wapello



At 5-10, 170 pounds, Smith isn't the most physically imposing lineman, but the Indians relied on him to open holes for senior running back Ricky Pforts and give sophomore quarterback Tade Parsons time to operate the offense. Smith was a first team all-district selection after helping the Indians amass 2,418 yards of total offense and score 28 touchdowns in a 5-4 season.

Jaxon Allen, sr., New London



The offensive line was the Tigers' strength with plenty of returning talent, and head coach Mark McSorley played to his strength. With 5-10, 230-pound Allen leading the way, the Tigers were ninth in eight-man in total offense with 3,931 yards and 72 touchdowns. The Tigers averaged 8.6 yards per play. The Tigers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by eventual state champion Don Bosco.

RECEIVERS

Rylan Seberg, sr., Mount Pleasant



Seberg, an outstanding track athlete, used his speed and athleticism to become one of the top receivers in Class 3A. He finished ninth in 3A with 40 catches for 792 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged a whopping 19.8 yards per catch, including a 66-yard touchdown grab. He was a first team all-district pick.

Jaden Williams, sr., WACO



Williams gave Coble a speedy target. He was ninth in Class 8-Man in receiving with 56 catches for 962 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch, including a 65-yard scoring pass. He was a first team all-district selection.

QUARTERBACK



Nik Coble, sr., WACO



Coble put up numbers worthy of a pinball wizard. He was fifth in Class 8-Man with 2,425 passing yards, completing 146 of 269 passes, averaging 16.6 yards per completion. He tossed 26 scoring passes and was intercepted just six times. He finished with a 157.4 quarterback rating. He also rushed 127 times for 847 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition, he caught 12 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns. All totaled, he accounted for 3,272 yards and 51 touchdowns, finishing third in total offense.

RUNNING BACKS



Shae Summerfield, sr., New London



Summerfield, who missed the last half of his junior season with an injury, made up for lost time in a big way. He led the state in rushing in the regular season and finished with 2,164 yards on 204 carries, an average of 10.6 yards per carry, and scored 34 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 22 yards and a score, returned 32 kickoffs for 453 yards and two scores and brought back four punts for 141 yards and a pair of scores. He was a first team all-state pick.

Ricky Pforts, sr., Wapello



Pforts had a big senior campaign, finishing eighth in Class 1A in rushing with 1,189 yards on 182 carries, an average of 6.5 yards per attempt. He scored 16 touchdowns and had a long run of 65 yards. A first team all-district player, Pforts finished his career with 3,609 yards on 561 carries and scored 43 touchdowns.

Klay Foster, sr., Mediapolis



Foster made the most of his opportunity to lug the leather. The first team all-district back was 11th in Class 1A in rushing with 1,142 yards on 129 carries, an average of 8.9 yards per carry. He scored 13 touchdowns and had a long run of 68 yards.

KICKER

Hector Zepeda, jr., Wapello



Zepeda not only was a first team all-district selection as a kicker, but also as a linebacker. As a kicker, Zepeda was 26 of 29 on point after touchdown attempts and converted his only field goal attempt. In addition, he averaged 49.1 yards on kickoffs with two touchbacks, often pinning teams deep in their own end and forcing them to drive the length of the field.

UTILITY

Chase Kruse, sr., Louisa-Muscatine



Kruse was an all-around stellar player for the Falcons, leading a grind-it-out offense. He finished 13th in Class 2A in total offense with 1,758 yards. He rushed for 1,123 yards and passed for 635 yards and accounted for 15 touchdowns. He was a first team all-district selection as quarterback.

COACH OF THE YEAR



Brian Borrison, Mediapolis



Borrison, a players' coach, has done nothing but win since taking over the helm for the Bulldogs 13 years ago. During that time, he had compiled a 98-38 record and has led the Bulldogs to the playoffs 10 times, including each of the last two seasons. This year's team finished 8-2, losing a heart-breaker to Iowa City Regina in the first round of the playoffs.