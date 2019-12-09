Monday

Dec 9, 2019 at 3:47 PM Dec 9, 2019 at 3:47 PM


MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern Iowa at Colorado, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Carl Sandburg at SCC, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Omaha, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Burlington at United Township, 6 p.m.

PREP BOWLING

Burlington at Keokuk, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Danville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

West Burlington at Mount Pleasant, 6:45 p.m.

Hillcrest Academy at Mediapolis, 6 p.m.

Lone Tree at Louisa-Muscatine, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Wapello, 6 p.m.

Central Lee at Van Buren, 6 p.m.

Holy Trinity at New London, 6 p.m.

Cardinal at WACO, 6 p.m

BOYS BASKETBALL

Danville at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m

West Burlington at Mount Pleasant, 8:15 p.m.

Fort Madison at West Hancock (Warsaw), 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Academy at Mediapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Tree at Louisa-Muscatine, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Wapello, 7:30 p.m.

Central Lee at Van Buren, 7:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity at New London, 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal at WACO, 7:30 p.m.

Bushnell at West Central, 6 p.m.

Monmouth-Roseville at Illini West, 7:30 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Mediapolis, Wapello at Fort Madison, 6 p.m.