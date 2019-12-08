Woodward-Granger has it out for Panorama this season. When asking about games the girls team has circled like the boys team does with Panorama for beating the Hawks to start district play, girls coach Gary Dresback smirked. The Hawks squeezed out a 41-40 victory over Panorama in their first meeting this season.

Every conference game is circled for the Hawks, but it was Panorama that ended the Hawks' season. That's not part of the plan this season, one surrounded by high hopes thanks to a seasoned roster.

A stable foundation

“Our seniors are going to provide us with a lot of leadership in terms of how to play the game,” Dresback said. “They've been in the system with me for four years. So they understand what we want to accomplish and they understand how it needs to be done and they keep us very cohesive together, especially on the defensive end which is where it all starts for us. We want to play good defense and they do a nice job at keep us on the same page and playing a nice team defensive game.”

That defense prowess starts with Katelyn Scharlau, who led the team with 4.1 defensive rebounds per game and averaged .6 blocks as well.

Seniors Natalie Helbling and Mae Anderson join her as the three most experienced team members.

“They provide us balance,” Dresback said. “They've got some flexibility and we've got some kids that can play three or four difference positions. Whatever we call offensively. They can fill just about any spot for us.”

Rising talent

Sophomore Emma Anderson is also in line for proper attention as the team's leading scorer with 12.7 points per game last season. She also led the way with an average of 1.4 assists.

Fellow sophomore Darby Nixon is also in the initial starting lineup. She saw action in 18 games as a freshman and has worked herself into the mix as one of the team's top free throw shooters. She was second on the team with a 56.3 percent rate, only behind Anderson.

“I envision changing a little bit just because I'm kind of an experimenter early in the season to see what I like combination-wise,” Dresback said.

One things Anderson looks to bring down are her turnovers as she left the season with 91 giveaways and shot just 33 percent from the field which ranked third among players with at least 25 shots.

W-G shot 29.8 percent from the floor last season as as team, dragging down the team's offensive efficiency. As such, Dresback said “putting the ball in the hoop” more is the team's goal, as obvious as that seems.

“Honest to goodness, just finishing shots,” he added as a top priority, looking at the points left on the court last season.

Aiming above .500

Considering the team's offensive woes last season, Dresback said he hopes the Hawks can climb into the mid-40s more often this go around to stay more competitive.

In the 2018-19 campaign, they had 45 or more points in just four contests. All of those were marked as W's. Conversely, the seven games under 30 points were all losses.

“Our defensive average got better by about nine points a game and dropped to about 36 last year,” Dresback said. “Unfortunately our offensive average didn't go up enough. So we're kind of right there.”

With those hopes in mind, he said the goal for the season is to move up the conference where the Hawks have lately been stagnant.

“Our goal is to creep up in the top part of the conference and make a difference in who wins the conference. We've been middle to top of the bottom half lately. We want to be up there in the top three or four with maybe a shot to win it.”