The bar was set in February. Woodward-Granger wrestling laid claim to a state champion in Cody Fisher.

“Every year he's gotten better and better and dominates everybody,” head coach Dave Smeltzer said of his returning state champ.

The 220-pound senior became the first Hawk to grab a title in program history, now it's time to follow with even more swagger- not just for the No. 1 wrestler in his Class 2A weight class, but the team as a whole.

“It's great having a returning state champ. His peers definitely look up to him and see how much work he puts in and feed off him,” Smeltzer said. “Besides his great wrestling and success, he is a great leader on and off the mat.'

Fellow heavyweight senior Tyler Lawrenson (285) comes into the season with the No. 6 preseason ranking but has to wait to return to the mats as he recovers from an injury. Left in Fisher's shadow at state, Lawrenson also punched a ticket to Wells Fargo Arena.

On the lighter end down the Hawks' roster, sophomore Joel Harney (113) has hopes to boost W-G's state output this time around at the Wells. He placed fourth in the 106-pound district bracket last season as a freshman, but it will be stiff competition to get to the next level as only one state slot from his new weight class is gone in a bracket dominated by underclassmen.

Freshman Payton Nixon takes Harney's place at 106. Smeltzer added he's also excited to what this year's freshman class has in store with Jayden Flugge-Smith (138) joining the varsity ranks. Smeltzer said it's going to be important for them to get mat time to build toward February.

Woodward's also in search for a number of replacements for its graduates from last winter. They come in form of sophomore Tjaden Smeltzer (126), senior Matthew White (132), and senior Jon McKeever (160) who enter varsity competition this year. McKeever takes over former mainstay Gabe Yingst's spot.

“With three of my varsity seniors missing from the lineup, not having those leaders and wins makes for a challenge,” Smeltzer said.

Woodward will move forward with varsity replacements of senior Jay Dorenkamp (145), sophomore Dustin Harney (152), senior Cale Pritchett (170), and juniors Kade Polich (182) and Devan Brown (195) to fill out the varsity roster entering December.

All told, the framework that helped push the Hawks to take third place last year at the WCAC tourney is still in place as most of the roster returns. More questions surround the competition. Smeltzer relayed to the Chief his excitement to take on some of the top competition in the state to put his team to the test.

Van Meter and Interstate-35 which took first and second respectively at the conference tournament last December both return with highly touted rosters, not to mention the high class of competition that Smeltzer brings to the team's home meet at the start of the new year.