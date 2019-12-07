There was little the Perry (2-2) girls could do Friday, Dec. 6 to stop Carroll (3-0) in a 75-28 loss at home.

After Perry came within a possession against Newton to have a three-game win streak with at least 55 points in each, the Jayettes were stifled by the Tigers all night. Right from the tipoff, Carroll held command over their guests as the first quarter ended in a 17-point deficit that only expanded with each passing minute.

Perry’s offense was stopped at nearly every turn. Of the seven total scorers, four were held to two points or fewer. With 11 points, senior Molly Lutmer crossed double digits for the fourth time this season and was the team’s leading scorer. Junior Michelle Tobar was second on the team with seven points for the Jayettes.

Carroll’s offense left with five scorers that matched Tobar’s production, leading to the halftime deficit. Inflaming the situation, Perry was silent from the perimeter with all of one shot fall from three-point territory while Carroll junior Gabriella Hammer sent through three triples before halftime. Overall, the Tigers walked away with nine treys.

The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Jayettes as they’ll travel to West Central Valley (2-0). The Wildcats have posted games over 50 points in both their games including posting 68 to hand Southeast Warren (2-2) its biggest loss of the season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 in Stuart.