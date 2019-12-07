Perry (0-2) didn’t get any easy night on the hardwood Friday, Dec. 6 at home against Carroll (2-0). The Bluejays fell 71-20 to the Tigers, marking the team’s second loss to open the season.

Their slow start to the 2019 campaign comes on both ends of the court as both Carroll and Greene County have quickly escalated out of the gate. Carroll ran into the locker room holding a 40-6 lead at halftime.

Senior Avery Meister and freshman Sincere Johnson found the scoreboard for the Bluejays, otherwise silenced by Carroll’s defense. Through the game’s end, junior June Rey Reisberg, senior Jordan Long, and senior Keghan West put their name on the scoresheet. Johnson and Meister led the team with six points each.

Meanwhile, Carroll had a load of attackers. The Tigers had 11 scorers propel the offense. Perry walks away with a minor victory holding its opponent to under the marks the Tigers left last season with point totals of 84, 73, and 86.

Perry now heads into a matchup with West Central Valley (1-2). The Wildcats are already halfway to their win total last season in which they averaged 29.3 points per game. Through three games, WCV stands at 38 points a night led by 6’2” senior Jake Egger’s 15 points per game.

Defensively, Perry’s upcoming opponents have been erratic. They too have allowed two opponents over the 60 point threshold but silenced their season opener in 47-37 win.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 in Stuart.