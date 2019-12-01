The Peru State men's basketball team faced a pair of Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) foes in the Dordt Classic this weekend and lost both games by 19 points.



After losing to Northwestern on Friday, the 'Cats dropped a contest to the host team – Dordt – on Saturday by a score of 86-67. With the loss, the Bobcats fell to 3-4 on the year while the Defenders improved to 8-3.



Dordt was ranked 23rd in the most recent NAIA DII Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll while Northwestern was receiving votes – technically the 28th-ranked team.



First Half Action



Dordt would take a 5-0 lead before Devon Colley (Las Vegas) hit a bucket to make it 5-2 at the 18:58 mark. Noah Vasa (Nebraska City) would score in the paint to cut the gap to 5-4. After the Defenders hit a bucket to extend the lead to 7-4, Vasa hit a trey off an assist from Colley to tie it at 7-7 with 17:37 to go in the first half.



Peru State would get a bucket by Henry Tanksley (Lincoln) in the paint to give what would be the Bobcats' only lead of the game at 9-7.



The Bobcats would later be tied at 12-12 after Colley hit a trey on an assist from Isaac Simpson (Papillion) only to see the Defenders hit a trey to take the lead for good.



The Defenders would extend their lead to double digits later at 35-24 with 4:30 to go in the first 20 minutes. Colley would hit a bucket to get the 'Cats back within single digits, but by the end of the half, Dordt would lead by 17 at 49-32.



Second Half Action



Dordt would maintain a double-digit lead throughout the second half.



At the 16:59 mark, Wil McCoy (Lincoln) would hit a bucket in the paint to pull the 'Cats within 15 at 53-38.



With 8:19 to go in the contest, the Defenders would have their largest lead of 21 at 72-51. Nate Towsen Jr. (Richton Park, Ill.) would hit a trey off an assist from Colley to pull the 'Cats within 18.



With 5:30 to go, Colley hit a trey to make it 74-59 – again a 15-point deficit for Peru State. About 90 seconds later, Deonte McReynolds (Chicago) hit a bucket in the paint after grabbing an offensive rebound and again, the 'Cats trailed by 15 at 78-63.



The Defenders would again extend their lead late to 21 at 86-65 with 1:36 on the clock. O'Nandi Brooks (Brooklyn, N.Y.) would get the final bucket of the game after grabbing an offensive rebound and putting it back in for Peru State.



Team Statistics



The home team out-shot the Bobcats in all categories as they finished hitting 30 of 68 field goals for 44.1%. This included hitting 13 of 36 from long range for 36.1%. Both teams struggled from the free throw line as the Defenders make 13 of 23 for 36.5%. Peru State made 26 of 67 field goals for 38.8% and only connected on 6 of 24 from behind the arc for 25%. At the charity stripe, the Bobcats made 9 of 16 for 56.3%.



Both teams grabbed 45 rebounds having the same exact amount of offensive – 13 and defensive boards – 32.



The Defenders doubled up the Bobcats in assists as they finished with 16. Dordt had 11 turnovers while Peru State committed 15.



Dordt blocked seven shots compared to two for the 'Cats. Peru State did have eight steals while the Defenders finished with three.



Peru Individual Statistics



Three Bobcats finished in double figures and were led by Colley who had 16. Tanksley added 14 while Brooks finished with a season-high 11. Townsen Jr. was one shy of double digits.



Tanksley grabbed a game-high eight rebounds while Colley and Brooks each finished with six. Vasa added five boards.



Colley dished out five assists while three other 'Cats each had one.



Vasa was credited with both Peru State blocks.



Tanksley nabbed three steals while Colley was credited with two.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State has a very busy and important week of contests as the Bobcats will face three Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart).



The 'Cats will host two contests – one on Monday, Dec. 2, and another on Saturday, Dec. 7. On Monday, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) will be the opponent at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Pioneers come into the contest with a 4-3 overall mark and are 2-1 in the Heart having topped Baker (Kan.) last Tuesday night.



On Thursday, Peru State will travel to Baldwin City, Kan., to face the Baker team at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats are 4-5 on the year and are 2-2 in conference action.



Then, on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Bobcats will be hosting Clarke (Iowa) at 2 p.m. The Pride are 4-4 overall and are 2-2 on the year in Heart play.



For Saturday's contest, those attending will have an opportunity to get in free if they bring a children's toy. It can be wrapped, but if wrapped, please note on the outside whether it is for a girl or a boy.