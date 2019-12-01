Georgetown (Ky.) is off and rolling once again in the 2019-20 season. The defending champs stayed on top, as The Master's (Calif.) is hot on its heels in the first regular season edition of the coaches poll.



Mid-America Christian (Okla.), Loyola (La.) and Pikeville (Ky.) rounded-out the top five, each of which are undefeated. Overall, including the top five, there are 13 undefeated teams in the Top 25 (as of November 24).



The Peru State basketball team was among those listed as receiving votes having been 25th in the initial preseason poll. The Bobcats are receiving 17 votes which technically ties them for 29th at this point in the season.