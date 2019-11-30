Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins was looking for an energy burst from his Blackhawks and he may have gotten it Friday night in the Fun City Classic at Loren Walker Arena.

The Blackhawks never trailed and coasted past Quakerdale Prep, 117-64.

"Our biggest deal was this week," Watkins said. "I mean, like I told our guys, working on getting our energy back, getting our edge."

They were looking for the edge they didn't have in their previous outing, a 97-68 loss at Moberly on Nov. 23.

"I thought we were a little lackadaisical down in Moberly and some of our guys got their eyes opened," Watkins said. "That was really our true road game where (Moberly) went on a run, the crowd goes crazy. When we were in Sedalia (Missouri), we were playing on the road, but not against the home team, so it' s a little different. (Moberly) was good to get under our belt early. You've got to be prepared for those environments. That's exactly how playing on the road in our league is."

SCC (7-2) gets another shot at Moberly on the Blackhawks' home floor Jan. 4.

Friday night, Quakerdale never threatened. SCC needed just under eight minutes to take a 20-point lead at 28-8 on a Diew Moses layup. Moses was fouled and converted a 3-point play.

Boubacar Kamissoko's dunk with 8:39 left to play in the first half put the Blackhawks up 30 at 42-12. Miganeh Abdi hit two consecutive 3-pointers and gave SCC a 42-point cushion at 64-22 with 17 seconds remaining before intermission. Quakerdale's Gary Wooten answered with a layup to trim the SCC lead to 64-24 at intermission.

In the second half, SCC stretched the lead to 74-27, but Quakerdale staged a bit of a rally. The Eagles scored 22 of the next 33 points, but SCC led 85-49. The Blackhawks gradually aired out the margin.

SCC's Gavin Kies, who played last season at Notre Dame High School, hit a 10-foot jumper to give the Blackhawks a 100-55 lead. Two and a half minutes later, Kies nailed a 3-pointer for a 48-point lead at 109-61, SCC's biggest lead at that point. Rron Ukaj's layup in the closing seconds took the score to its final and gave SCC its biggest margin at 53 points.

Seven Blackhawks reached double figures. Abdi and Zhegenti Zurabi led the way with 21 points each. Elias Esenekwe, Camryn Weston and Ukaj scored 12 points each and Kamissoko and Steven Melina each scored 10. Kies, Moses and Carlos Lemus Jr each scored five and Cory Hopper added four points. Zurabi, a 6-8 freshman from the Republic of Georgia, added eight rebounds in just under 18 minutes of playing time.

Trey Drummond led Quakerdale with 20 points.

The Blackhawks come from seven different countries. "A lot of it is you try to simplify the game, understand as a coach what I want out of them on offense and defense," Watkins said. "They have to learn how the game is played from international (rules) to the United States. They're all good players. It just a transition of the international game to the US game. So it takes some longer than others. You know, Rabi (Zurabi) has been the fastest to pick it up so far. But we've got some guys that are capable of being able to help. Sometimes it takes longer, but they play hard. That's all I can ask of them. They play hard everyday and give us 110 percent."

Moses and Abdi are both Canadian. Some Canadians do play international rules, Watkins said, "but the Canadian kids we have played prep school, some US ball. So they're from Canada, but the last two years they played travel ball in the US. So they look a little bit more accustomed to the way we play in the US."