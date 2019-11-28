Burlington family has greater appreciation for the Iowa wave.

When the Shay family gathers at the table for Thanksgiving dinner today, they have plenty of things to be thankful for.

Zach and Kayla Shay have been to plenty of University of Iowa football games through the years.

Zach, who played football for the Hawkeyes under legendary coach Hayden Fry back in the 1990s, is a regular at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

So when the new University of Iowa Children's Hospital, which overlooks Kinnick Stadium, opened in 2017 and the Iowa fans started "the wave" at the end of the first quarter of every home game, the Shays turned and waved at the children, too.

The wave has taken on an extra special meaning for the Shays this season. The Burlington couple's third daughter, Soran Wynn, was born on June 28 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Soran, born a month premature, spent the first 22 days of her life there, including the last three in the brand new Children's Hospital.

Soran Wynn was born with duodenal atresia, which is the congenital absence or complete closure of a portion of the lumen of the duodenum. It causes increased levels of amniotic fluid during pregnancy (polyhydramnios) and intestinal obstruction in newborn babies.

Just three days after her birth, Soran Wynn underwent a surgery which ultimately saved her life.

So when the Shays do the wave at Kinnick Stadium, it hits right to the heart and brings instant tears to their eyes. They have been on both sides of the wave, and they understand the true meaning of what has become one of the greatest traditions in all of sports.

"We moved into the Children's Hospital the last three days. Our room overlooked the football field. It was mind-boggling to me. I have been to games before she was born. You're waving at those kids. You never really think it's going to be you. Then you're in that room and you're looking down on that field I played on and it was pretty emotional. It was kind of special because you know that that hospital is so well renowned and they took care of your daughter. I was at the season opener against Miami and I was doing the wave and I got a little teary-eyed because it was like, 'Man, I was just up there a month ago.' That's when it really hit home," said Zach Shay, head football coach and athletics director at Burlington High School. "Just to be up there and see those kids and see the team and see the whole stadium and then again to add a personal tie to it, it's something special. Having played on that field and been a part of all that and having been in the stands and experiencing that hospital. My love for the University of Iowa is pretty strong. That just strengthened my love for the black and gold and the University of Iowa, for sure."

"We went to the Penn State game. I didn't get teary-eyed. I was full-out crying like I am now," said Kayla Shay, who works at Universal Therapy. "A lot of memories. It puts a whole new meaning behind it. It's very special. It's a great thing they've done."

The Shays had two healthy daughters before Soran Wynn — Elle, 6, and Teagan, 3. There was no reason to suspect anything different with their third child, who was due at the end of July, just before the start of high school football practice.

A routine ultrasound at Great River Medical Center gave the doctors — and the Shays — cause for concern.

"Great River found it at 26 weeks on an ultrasound. It showed a double bubble on the ultrasound. The only reason I had it at 26 weeks was because Teagan was so tiny, they wanted to make sure she was growing OK. Otherwise we probably wouldn't have found out until after birth," Kayla Shay said. "We did have a test done here and that was negative, so we knew there was a 99 percent chance there weren't any issues like Down Syndrome or limb deformities. But you see something like that and you wonder, 'Am I going to be the one percent?' They say that most of the time it's not detected and the baby is born and can't keep anything down and then it becomes this urgent thing to fix. So the fact that we knew beforehand and had a plan was great. We were very blessed by that."

To complicate matters further, Soran Wynn was born four weeks early. So while the Shays had a plan of action in place, including teams of doctors and nurses ready for the big moment in Iowa City, Soran Wynn threw a wrench into the mix.

"Her water broke. It was a Friday. I was supposed to leave and go to my 25th class reunion. So I was in the shower and shaving my face, getting ready to take off. She called and said, 'Hey, my water broke.' I said, 'Well, guy, here we go.' I got in the car and we sped up to Iowa City and they got her ready to go," Zach Shay said. "We had all of this planned out because of her condition. We had a team of doctors. There was supposed to be a certain way things were going to go down. We had everything planned out well. But then when we had her premature, all of that stuff wasn't thrown out the door, but it wasn't the same doctors."

Kayla's parents drove in from South Dakota and took the two younger girls home with them for three weeks.

But the Shays were not out of the woods yet. Far from it.

"She had surgery on day three of life. It was scary, probably the scariest time of my life," Kayla Shay said. "That's when they went into her stomach. She has a little incision about two inches long and they cut that webbing open. Because it was the webbing and not a total blockage, I think that's the reason it went so quick. She couldn't eat. We had a feeding tube in her. She didn't eat until her 17th day. They were giving her IVs and stuff. She was ready."

During that time, when things were touch and go, the Shays relied on faith and family to get them through the feelings of helplessness and uncertainty.

"We're really close with both of our parents. Both of my parents were there from Galesburg. Her dad and stepmom were there. Lean on family. My mom was ultra-positive — you're in the right place. You're where you need to be. Saying a lot of prayers and leaning on each other. I've been blessed in my life. We haven't had a lot of medical issues in my family, so this was one of the first ones I've really ever had to deal with. My grandparents got old and they passed. But to deal with something so fragile, so little, obviously it was emotional, for sure," Zach Shay said. "Kayla was a trooper. I have to be doing something all the time. Even when were were up there I was like, 'I have to go for a run. I can't sit here and beat my head against this wall.' She was there all day every day for 22 days."

"That was something I had never experienced. (Zach) was great. He was trying to keep our outlook positive. We said a lot of prayers. A lot of family. I still get emotional to this day. We leaned on one another," Kayla Shay added.

Soran Wynn Shay was transferred to the Children's Hospital shortly after the surgery. As the doctors waited for her to gain weight, the Shays got a fresh perspective on the wave. They suddenly found themselves looking out the same windows where they waved at during Iowa home football games. And everything took on a whole new meaning.

"She was on the old side of the hospital. She wasn't in the Children's Hospital yet until the very end. They took her from the old part into the new part," Zach Shay said. "They had two anesthesiologists walk in there with us and told us what was going to happen and how long it should take. She weighed like 4 1/2 pounds and the doctor who did surgery was like 6-5 and his hands are huge. It's like, 'How are you going to be able to function.' You send her off. I compare it to a football game. Some people say I don't get nervous before a football game. I get nervous. I get butterflies. It was way worse than that. Any time you are having surgery, especially on an infant baby, you just don't know all the complications that can arise. We were passing her off to some of the best doctors in the country. That gave you some comfort there. And we were in one of the best places in the United States."

Soran Wynn Shay is back home now with the rest of the family. She is a normal baby, keeping her parents up at all hours of the night, but giving them pleasure every minute of the day.

The wave will forever have a special meaning for the Shay family. They have been on both sides of the tradition. They know the feeling from both ends.

And when they sit down to Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, the Shay family truly has something special to be thankful for.

"She just had the one surgery and she shouldn't have any complications. She'll never need a special diet or any complications from it," Kayla Shay said. "I always liked the name, but he wasn't a fan until I explained it. When we found out what was going on with her, I felt like we were positive and we had a clear view of what would happen and she would soar right through her surgery and everything."

"You look at her now and she's just a normal, healthy little girl. I just wish she would learn to sleep a little better," Zach Shay said. "I coached college football for 20 years. I moved all over the country. I never thought I would come back to Iowa. Then I come back to Burlington 25 years later and my third daughter is born at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and it's a life-threatening condition she has and they end up saving her life. That's very ironic. God puts you places for a reason. We could have been somewhere else that may not have a hospital like Iowa's. God works in mysterious ways."