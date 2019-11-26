Helaina Hillyard, Claire Pothitakis garner first team honors.

Van Buren, Mediapolis, Holy Trinity and New London dominated the high school volleyball scene in the SEI Superconfernce.

All four teams played in regional finals, with Van Buren and Holy Trinity advancing to the state tournament.

That domination was reflected in the all-state team announced Monday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. A total of nine area players were named to the teams, led by Mediapolis, Van Buren and Holy Trinity with two each. New London, Notre Dame and WACO each had one selection.

Mediapolis was ranked second in Class 2A for much of the season and finished with a sparkling 41-2 record, losing to Hudson in a regional final.

The Bullettes, the North Division champions, were represented on the all-state teams by seniors Helaina Hillyard and Ruthie Jahn. Hillyard was named to the Class 2A first team after averaging 4.31 kills and 2.40 per set. Jahn was named honorable mention after averaging 2.05 kills per set.

Van Buren, the South Division champion, was represented by senior outside hitter Selena Sayre and junior libero Isabel Manning. Sayre was selected to the 2A second team after averaging 5.16 kills (fourth-best in 2A) and 3.92 digs per set. Manning was named to the first team after leading 2A in digs with 6.14 per set.

Holy Trinity, which advanced to the Class 1A semifinals before falling to Wapsie Valley, is represented by junior outside hitter Claire Pothitakis and sophomore setter Kassi Randolph. Pothitakis earned first-team honors after averaging 3.71 kills per set, eighth-best in 1A. Randolph garnered second team honors after averaging 2.35 kills, 3.04 digs and 4.85 assists per set.

New London, which was ranked seventh before losing to Holy Trinity in a regional final, is represented by senior Addie Pry, who was named to the third team after she averaged 3.28 kills per set, 13th-best in 1A.

Notre Dame, which knocked off Holy Trinity for the first time in school history, is represented by sophomore Katy Stephens, who received honorable mention after averaging 3.06 kills and 3.90 digs per set.

WACO junior Morgan Graber also earned honorable mention after averaging 3.47 kills per set.