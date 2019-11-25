1. The league flex-scheduled the Packers-49ers contest into the Sunday night slot, a sensible decision to showcase the NFC's top-seeded outfits entering the weekend. But in the process, Seahawks-Eagles — this matchup was the originally scheduled SNF game — was relegated to a 1 p.m. ET start. Didn't love it for Seattle, which won nevertheless but had to deal with another early kickoff on the East Coast, and hated it for afternoon viewing purposes. Cowboys-Patriots on Fox was a sexy matchup, but a weather-impaired game wasn't much fun to watch ... though better than the CBS offering of Jaguars-Titans. Please, Commissioner Goodell, can we try to build in (or flex in) a little more variety in the late Sunday afternoon viewing window — especially when other games are stripped out of it?

1a. But at least the NFL's scantily devised midday lineup allowed for more attention to the 107th Grey Cup, the Canadian Football League's Super Bowl.

2. Bravo to the Patriots, who added another feather to their dynastic headdress. With its win over Dallas, New England became the first team in NFL history to win at least 10 games in 17 consecutive seasons. The Pats previously shared the mark with San Francisco (1983-98).

2a. The NFL's No. 1 defense > the NFL's No. 1 offense. The victorious Patriots held the Cowboys to a season-low nine points ...

3. ... however, that might not have been the case had conservative Dallas coach Jason Garrett, his team trailing 13-6, gone for it on 4th-and-7 from the Patriots' 11-yard line with 6:04 to go. He settled for a field goal ... and Dallas eventually lost 13-9.

3a. A petition to fire Garrett was started on change.org Sunday evening. Despite the coach's first-ever 3-0 start, the Cowboys are 6-5 and remain just a game ahead of the Eagles in the NFC East.

3b. WR Amari Cooper was held without a catch for the first time since he joined the Cowboys midway through the 2018 season.

4. Tom Brady misfired on 20 of 37 passes amid those poor weather conditions in Foxborough. However, his passer rating over the past three weeks is just 73.9, which will continue to fuel concerns about the viability of the Patriots offense.

4a. Brady has "rushed" 17 times for minus-1 yard this season.

4b. However, TB12 threw his first TD pass to rookie N'Keal Harry, the record 75th player on the receiving end of a scoring strike from Brady.

5. Who wants the AFC's final playoff berth? The Colts surrendered it to the Raiders on Thursday, then Oakland turned it over to the Steelers on Sunday. All three teams are 6-5, but none are playing as well as Cleveland or Tennessee right now.

6. The Bosa brothers enjoy sacking Aaron Rodgers, combining to bag the Packers star 2 1/2 times this season.

7. For whatever it's worth, the Saints are 5-0 this year under backup QB Teddy Bridgewater with a point differential averaging 6.6 points. With Drew Brees starting under center, New Orleans is 4-2 with an average point differential of 1.5.

8. Not sure how the league could fail to designate Giants-Bears as its #NFL100 game of the week given the franchises' shared history, which includes 17 league championships dating to the pre-Super Bowl era.

8a. Though given Zak DeOssie's "snap" was a microcosm of this game, maybe just as well the league didn't promote it. Chin up, Zak ... wasn't as bad as Junkin's.

8b. However, nice to see the old white "C" logo on Chicago's helmets.

8c. In case you were wondering, Raiders-Jets was the #NFL100 GOTW even though their most memorable showdowns, including the "Heidi Game," occurred when these clubs were members of the American Football League.

9. Seattle keeps winning, which is all the Seahawks care about, but QB Russell Wilson (2 TDs, 2 INTs over last two games) is losing serious momentum to Baltimore's Lamar Jackson in the MVP debate.

9a. Think Wilson is bothered? With his ninth victory of 2019, he becomes the first quarterback with a winning record in each of his first eight seasons.

10. Cleveland's Baker Mayfield has started 24 straight games, the longest active streak among quarterbacks in the AFC North — for so long a division known for stability at the position.

10a. Suspended Browns DE Myles Garrett has played his final game of the 2019 season. It's now fair to wonder if Garrett's archenemy, Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, has also played his last game of the year after a dreadful showing in Cincinnati that led to Rudolph being benched in favor of Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

10b. But maybe better for everyone if Rudolph isn't in the Browns' crosshairs in next week's rematch at Pittsburgh.