While the 6-3 Hawks were on the outside looking in of the playoffs by one win for the third straight season, there’s no shortage of Woodward-Granger representatives on the All-District team. In total, 14 players were on the Class 1A District 7 list with six on the first-team roster, four more earned second-team honors, and four additional honorable mentions.

First-team

Offense — Running back Tate Lettow (Sr.), lineman Kris Kammerer (Sr.), receiver Bryce Achenbach (Sr.)

Lettow put together a highlight reel of 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns, marking his second season to eclipse the thousand-yard mark. He ranked fifth in the Class 1A action and clipped 6.4 yards per carry.

Achenbach was one of the most productive receivers in the class as well with 516 yards and six TDs on 22 receptions.

Defense — Linebacker Reese Jamison (Sr.), defensive back Cale Pritchett (Sr.), lineman Kade Polich (Jr.)

While Jamison made headlines filling in at quarterback, his 83.5 tackles and two turnovers found him on the all-district roster. He was also a second-team punter selection with 36.3 yards per kick.

Pritchett was good for 38 tackles as well and helped contain opposing receivers. Meanwhile, Polich leapt off the page with a team-high five sacks to accompany his 29.5 total tackles (11.5 for loss).

Second-team

Offense — lineman Trey Lettow (Sr.)

Defense — lineman Jon McKeever (Jr.), linebacker Trevor Simmons (Jr.), defensive back Worth Henry (Sr.)

McKeever led the team seven sacks, closely followed by Simmons’ 4.5 QB wrap-ups for third on the team. Henry was the team’s leader with three interceptions.

Honorable Mentions

Offense — lineman Alex Evans (So.), lineman Hunter Heard (Jr.), tight end Justin Wheeler (Sr.).

Defense — defensive back Jared Manning (Jr.)

Additionally, All-Academic honors were handed to Achenbach, Jamison, Garrett Burkhart, Trey Lettow, and Pacey Moats.