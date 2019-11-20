Looking to turn the tide next year on the gridiron in Perry, seven Bluejays earned All-District designation for Class 3A District 2.

Additionally, seniors Jacob Nelson and Collin Malmberg and junior Zach Darr lettered with All-Academic status after achieving a GPA between 3.50-4.00.

Cole Snyder (Sr.) - 1st DE

Working in the trenches, Snyder clamped down 51 tackles and notched 8.5 in the backfield. He added two sacks to his stat line was well. Last season he had 43 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He closes his high school career with 126 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, and 9.5 sacks.

Emmanuel Soto (So.) - 1st DE

Logging his first stats of his career, the underclassman wrapped up 41 ballcarriers, chipping in one sack and dragged down three behind the line.

Wilber Ramirez (Sr.) - 1st DB

Putting in work as the leading ballcarrier (295 yards, 1 TD), Ramirez earned designation for his performance in the secondary. He grabbed a team-best 51.5 tackles and had one interception which he returned 57 yards.

Cori Alamina (Sr.) - Honorable Mention LB

Alamina made a giant impact on special teams. Trotting out 45 times as the punter, he averaged 35.1 yards per kick and turned multiple muffed snaps into first downs with his legs. Combined with his side duties as a relief running back, Alamina put forward 191 yards with a team-best 6.8-yard average. As a linebacker, he had 37 tackles, 3 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks.

Jacob Nelson (Sr.) - HM DB

Lining up behind center, Nelson was the team’s main QB for the season but was honored for his work against opposing gunslingers. The senior had 29.5 tackles and a sack while boasting one interception. He also picked up a fumble for a 70 yard gain to prevent a red zone touchdown against Webster City.

Kato Dougan (Sr.) - HM WR

Perry’s state qualifying runner came out to burn defenses for 272 yards on 19 receptions his season, good for 70 percent of the team’s production through the air. His biggest play of the season came on an 84 yard score against Nevada that pushed Perry to its closest game of the season.

Miguel Sierra (Jr.) - HM DL

Clogging holes in the trenches, Sierra booked nine tackles and a sack to end his junior campaign.