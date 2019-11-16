DES MOINES — Javan White had an idea of what his college career might look like when he was starring on the boys’ basketball team at Ames High School five years ago. Even then, though, the path ended up being a different than he anticipated, and not much has changed in the intervening half-decade.

Not that he’d change much.

“It’s been a unique experience,” he said. “Even in my recruiting out of high school, it was never what I thought it was going to be, but it’s always got me to great places, meet cool people and get really good opportunities.”

It’s taken White, a 6-foot-10 forward, to Oral Roberts for three years, Clemson for one and now to Kansas City as he finishes off his college basketball career.

On Wednesday, he was at the Knapp Center as the ‘Roos took on Drake.

“It’s good to be back home,” White said, “the first time in my college career.”

That career started in Tulsa at Oral Roberts, where he played in 23 games as a freshman. It paused, however, in his second year when a significant knee injury forced him to sit out a season.

In his third year with the Golden Eagles, he started 29 games while averaging 10.2 points and 9 rebounds per game.

He departed after that season with a degree in sports management to go to the ACC and Clemson as a graduate transfer. He appeared in 31 games for the Tigers, averaging 8 minutes per game.

He spent just one season there, however, leaving with another degree - a master’s in athletic leadership - for Kansas City and first-year coach Billy Donlon.

“It was the coaching staff and the opportunity,” White said of his decision to graduate transfer a second time. “I really believed in what coach Donlon was saying.

“It wasn’t about going to a Power 5 school again or a mid-major. It was really about the right situation for me, (improve) my game and help lead a team and do something special.”

He’s the second-leading scorer for the ‘Roos through four games, averaging 11.3 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, both team-highs.

“He’s a super kid. That’s the biggest thing. He’s a super young man,” Donlon said. “He’s a hard matchup because he’s very skilled. He can pass. He’s quick. So when a bigger guy is on him, he’s usually able to get around him. When a smaller guy is on him, he can use his size to score over people.”

White’s off-court intangibles, won over a long and varied career, is what Kansas City hopes can help it compete in the WAC this season.

“It’s a role I’ve been looking at for a long time now, being in two different locker rooms,” White said. “I’ve had four different head coaches. A lot of different coaching styles. Overall, it’s a unique opportunity to lead and help guys grow in their game.

“I can remember the guys that had an impact in my game, and I’m trying to do that for these guys.”

This week’s trip to central Iowa was just one of two homecomings for White this season as the ‘Roos will play Iowa State next month at Hilton Coliseum.

“Growing up there and going to games and experiencing Hilton Magic,” he said, “it’ll be another thing to put on my resume of things I got to do in college.”

That resume has become quite impressive.

“When you look at big picture,” Donlon said, “he’s got an undergrad degree and a master’s degree, and he’s working on his second master’s.

“It’s a great example of college athletics and his diligence. Not a lot of guys would do that.”

White now hopes to maximize his final year of collegiate hoops.

“I’ve gotten a total experience,” he said, “and to cap it all off, a WAC championship would be top of the list and play in an NCAA tournament.”