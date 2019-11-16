Notre Dame senior will continue career at Indian Hills.

Hope Ward never had any intention of playing soccer beyond the high school level.

Sure, if the opportunity arose she would consider it, but she was perfectly content to go to college and just be a student.

Thanks to a little nudging and prodding from Judy Mears, whose daughter, Lani Mears, was the goalkeeper for the Indian Hills Community College women's soccer team this past season, Ward got that chance to play at the college level.

Ward, a senior at Notre Dame High School, made it official Thursday afternoon, signing a National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Indian Hills Community College beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

Ward was offered the chance to play soccer at the college level, and she couldn't pass up the chance to be reunited with Lani Mears, her former teammates on the Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville soccer team.

"My teammate's mother kept pushing me to play at Indian Hills and play with Lani," Ward said. "It was a really tough decision. I went over and I love the campus and the coaches are really nice, so I decided to go there. I was just going to do sports if something came up and this opportunity came up."

Ward, who has played defender and centerback for the Nikes, is projected to play similar positions for Indian Hills.

Over the last three seasons, Ward has scored seven goals and had three assists for 17 points. She helped the Nikes to a 43-9 record over the last three seasons, including back to back state tournament appearances.

Indian Hills was 15-2-1 last season and lost to Iowa Western in the Region XI championship match.

Ward credit her play in the Southeast Iowa Soccer Academy and the coaching of ND-WB/Danville head coach Todd Ackerman with helping her get a chance to play at the next level.

"I started in third grade at the RecPlex, then I played for the Southeast Iowa Soccer Academy," Ward said. "Todd coached me in middle school and now in high school. He pushed me to better myself and my skills."

Ward, who is undecided on a career path, is open to playing at a four-year school after her two years at Indian Hills.

In the meantime, Ward wants to help the Nikes get back to the state tournament and win a match for the first time.

"I plan to go to state again and hopefully get past the first round and maybe win it," Ward said. "With a lot of hard work, I think we could."