NEVADA — When the Nevada volleyball team arrives at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, the Cubs will be out to prove a point.

Nevada, the 10th-ranked team in Class 3A, enters the state volleyball tournament having won 18 of 19 matches following the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational. The Cubs defeated a Waverly-Shell Rock team ranked fourth in 4A, a Dallas Center-Grimes team rated ninth in 4A and a Gilbert team rated 11th in 4A during the streak.

The last Cub victory to get them to state was a dominant four-set win over No. 8 Tipton in the regional finals. Nevada won an amazing 47 of 49 sets during the streak.

“Our confidence has boosted gradually throughout the season knowing we can beat teams like Tipton and (3A state qualifier) West Liberty,” Nevada senior setter Morgan Tupper said.

“Even the Williamsburg tournament, we still have confidence from that, and that was a month-and-half ago. That still is going through our veins - if we do end up playing West Liberty, we have the confidence we can beat them.”

But Nevada will enter Wednesday’s 3A regional quarterfinal match with Red Oak (33-6) as the underdog. The Cubs are the No. 6 seed and Red Oak is the No. 3 seed.

“We’ve had a lot of things that we’ve done well this year that have been looked over,” Tupper said. “We’re ready just to have everyone realize we’re a good team. We’ve been wanting to show people this year what our team is about, and it’s just now starting to happen.”

Nevada enters the state tournament ranked sixth in 3A for kills (1,176) and 10th in kills per set (11.09). The Cubs’ kill-efficiency rate is ninth at 0.243.

Senior outside hitter Kacie Rewerts leads the Cubs with 460 kills at 4.47 per set with an 0.327 efficiency rate. Junior middle hitter Sydney Mosinski has 231 kills with an 0.296 rate and right-side hitter Hannah Thomsen 216 with an 0.224 rate.

Starting outside hitter Katelyn Kingsbury adds 73 kills at 0.92 per set.

Tupper is ranked fourth in assists (969) and seventh in assists per set (9.23). Rewerts leads the team in digs with 278 and Ellie Gray is second with 265.

Gray leads the team in serve accuracy at 97.6 per set, and she has 39 digs. Aubrey Gibson paces the Cubs in digs with 48, and she is second in accuracy at 94.8 percent.

Mosinski paces Nevada in blocks with 92 and Tupper has 40.

“A lot of my confidence isn’t in our opponent’s weaknesses, it’s in this group and their ability to adapt,” Nevada coach Jonny Sneiderman said. “When we’re in system, we’re really hard to defend because we’ve got a lot of options, and that’s really cool - 3A (teams) don’t really have that on the court.”

Red Oak leads 3A in kills per set (12.57) and is second in total kills (1,270) and fourth in efficiency (.312). The Tigers also lead 3A in digs per set (18.42).

Red Oak has quality wins over Gilbert, Lewis Central (twice), Mount Vernon and Des Moines Christian.

Nevada plans on having the Tigers scouted very well by the time they step on the court Wednesday.

“All of us are interested in watching film and scouting this year,” Tupper said. “Last year, I think some people just didn’t really want to. This year, everyone’s on board. We all want to learn and know their tendences, when to go up and where to hit.”

Red Oak is led by outside hitters Sophie Walker and Chloe Johnson.

Walker has 399 kills at 3.95 per set with a 0.355 efficiency and Johnson 389 kills at 3.85 per set and a 0.392 efficiency. Walker also has 393 digs and 51 blocks and Johnson 345 digs and 25 blocks.

“They have two good outsides that have most of their kills and are a big part of their offense,” Rewerts said.

Abbie Jones has 490 assists and Ellie Rengstorf 415 for Red Oak. Lexi Johnson leads the team in blocks with 65, and Jones and Johnson both have 29 aces.

“They’re very talented,” Sneiderman said. “At this point, everyone is good. It’s gonna be fun.”