Most of the hard questions that are left for football coaches to answer are usually left to simple, concise philosophies. Every program is different, and so is every coach, but there are certain ideas that stick through coaching trees and generations.

One of the mantras Matt Campbell has long espoused, going back to his days at Toledo and now in his fourth year at Iowa State, is three simple words: players, formations, plays. It’s been the backbone of how he’s organized his entire program, with players always ranking at the top.

The idea is simple. When coaches are deciding how to execute the game plan, whether it’s on offense or defense, the process starts with identifying players’ skills. Then it moves into how to organize those players into formations and finally which plays to call. Always in that order.

“It helps take the ego out of what you’re doing and says, ‘This is what we’ve got and this is who we are,’” Campbell told the Ames Tribune. “‘I have to adapt my thoughts to the betterment of the team around those players that we do have and not ask a player to do something he can’t do.’”

Larry Kehres, the former longtime football coach at Mount Union, was perhaps the first football mentor to introduce Campbell to the players, formations, plays philosophy almost 20 years ago. It endured through all of Campbell’s coaching stops, and will be how ISU hopes to topple No. 9 Oklahoma again Saturday on the road (7 p.m.,FOX). It’s foundational to the Cyclones.

“Coach literally imprinted that (philosophy) on every player, really any young coach he had in his program,” Campbell told the Tribune. “I think if you said what’s one of the greatest things you’ll ever take from coach Kehres, it’s that. It’s that philosophy. His success and his ability to sustain success always revolved around that simple process.”

That simple process has helped ISU (5-3, 3-2) become an innovator in the sport. When they didn’t have an elite pass rusher two years ago, the Cyclones altered their defensive strategy to use only three down linemen and drop five and sometimes eight players into coverage. Baylor and Clemson, both undefeated this year, have used the defensive scheme this season.

That intuition to tailor game plans to each player and each team from year to year rather than stick with the same system year in and year out originated at Mount Union.

“We stole (the idea) from him,” offensive coordinator Tom Manning told the Tribune. “That’s how we learned it. In our belief, it gives you the best chance to be successful because you’re trying to get the ball to your best players and to what each individual player does the best.”

The mystique at Mount Union, and its success in producing football coaches, is well known but not easily explainable. A lot of it has to do with Kehres, who won 11 national titles in 27 years, had 21 unbeaten seasons, has the highest winning percentage (.929) in college football history and produced a coaching tree that extends from the high school ranks up through the NFL.

Kehres, who Campbell, Manning and cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi as well as first-year Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Mount Union, adopted the players, formations, plays philosophy because frankly, it seemed to make the most sense. It allowed coaches to tailor game plans to what the players were capable of doing.

“It’s a stupid coach that asks an athlete to do something that he can’t do well,” Kehres told the Tribune. “If you’ve ever been asked to do something and knew you couldn’t do it, boy what a frustrating thing. It’s like if you ask me about a physics exam, oh no. It does make sense that way. It helps you to realize that you start with the players.”

Prior to taking over as the head coach in 1986, Kehres served on the Mount Union staff for 12 years as an assistant under Ken Wable. Kehres had played for Wable at the Division III powerhouse, but saw the program from a different light when he joined the staff. In truth, the modest Kehres credits a lot of his foundational knowledge to his college coach.

“He was a great planner,” Kehres told the Tribune. “Regardless of how much you had to think about it or discuss it, we wanted to plan it so that it had a chance to work. He let everyone contribute to the process of making the plan.

“When you’re the oldest guy and have to listen to all the young guys, you’re listening and thinking, ‘Oh my goodness.’ But you have to listen. He got everybody to join in and help the plan, and you felt like you owned part of it. It gets everybody to buy into the plan.”

Wable, who led the Purple Raiders to their first Division III postseason berth in his final season in 1985, spent more than 20 years at the helm of the program. He also once spent a season as an assistant at Miami (OH) under Sid Gillman, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is considered to have implemented the downfield pass and creating the modern game.

Football evolves through the years in schematics, but the foundation and principles of the game tend to stay the same through a coach’s tenure. During his entire run at Mount Union, Kehres preached the same ideas to each new crop of players, and felt insistent on placing his Division III rosters, which can number in the hundreds, as a top priority when creating a game plan.

Division III schools can find talented players — Kehres coached former NFL receivers Pierre Garcon and Cecil Shorts among others — but will largely get targets swiped by bigger schools. Kehres and his staff had to get creative when identifying talent, but they also had to look beyond the surface into what the player’s makeup was. That’s what helps Mount Union endure.

“We’ve seen from afar, and also playing there, him change dramatically the style of play offensively, defensively from year to year,” Manning told the Tribune. “There are years it has been spread, and there are years where they’ve been in the ‘I’ and split back.

“From our end, we’ve gained a really great foundation and still we talk to him all the time just in regards to what’s he doing, how is he drilling something. Even when he comes here, there are always some great tidbits on something that can maybe help you.

“Just the way he approached it, and the way he made football really, really important, but was also still mindful of everything else that goes on.”

Kehres has made stops in Ames through the years — he was on campus in August as preseason camp began — and watched how his former pupils carried on his tradition. Even though Campbell brought his own style of coaching to Ames, the roots of his Mount Union background are evident, and placed in high esteem by his Cyclones players.

“You can see it in the way (Campbell) coaches,” senior linebacker Marcel Spears said. “You can see the discipline, what he preaches and when his head coach came down to talk to us, you can see where he gets that from. He might not make a specific reference to it, but you can see where he’s coming from.”