The Colo-NESCO football team had seven players given all-district recognition in 8-man District 5 by the district coaches.

The Royals had three players named to the all-district team on offense and two on defense. Two Colo-NESCO players were named honorable mention.

Sophomore running back Andrew Grover, senior lineman Jackson Shaw and sophomore kicker Ephram Muntz were the three Colo-NESCO players named all-district on offense.

Grover ran for 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns on 6.7 yards per carry and made eight catches for 198 yards on the season. Shaw paved the way for an offense that averaged 312.5 total yards, 264.3 rushing yards and 32.1 points per game on the season.

Muntz made the all-district team after making 24 extra points and a 31-yard field goal during the season. He also averaged 38 yards per kickoff.

Senior linebacker Francis Bower and junior defensive back Brandon Roberts were the two Royals named all-district on defense.

Bower racked up 31 tackles and intercepted two passes during the season. Roberts recorded 49.5 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Juniors Tanner Ingle and Parker Ryan were the two Colo-NESCO players named honorable mention.

Ingle was chosen as a defensive lineman after finishing with 32.5 tackles and two sacks. Parker was picked at tight end after providing great blocking and catching one pass for 10 yards.

Baxter quarterback Cole Damman was named the 8-man District 5 Offensive MVP and AGWSR linebacker Titan Opperman the Defensive MVP.

Damman threw for 1,746 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran for 1,206 yards and 22 scores on the season. Opperman made 79.5 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck Aiden Walters was named the Lineman MVP and the Rebels’ Eli Thede Special Teams MVP. Gladbrook-Reinbeck head coach John Olson was also named Coach of the Year after leading the Rebels to the district title with a 7-0 record.

8-man District 5 all-district team

Offense: QB - Cole Damman (Sr.), Baxter; Kadin Bennett (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Cullen Eiffler (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck. RB - Keegan Giesking (Jr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Jaden Penning (Jr.), AGWSR; Andrew Grover (So.), Colo-NESCO. OL - Aiden Walters (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Austin Wittgreve (Jr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Tanner Weichers (Sr.), AGWSR; Micah Kearns (Jr.), Baxter; Jackson Shaw (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Trenton Reed (Sr.), Twin Cedars; Reimundo Balderas (So.), Meskwaki. TE - Carter Nelsen (Sr.), Baxter. WR - Brett Livesay (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Rory Heer (So.), Baxter; Larnell Velazquez (So.), Meskwaki; Ryan Krpan (Jr.), Melcher-Dallas; Eli Thede (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck. PK - Thede (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Ephram Muntz (So.), Colo-NESCO.

Defense: DL - Sam Mussig (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Kale Hasselmann (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Brody Roder (Sr.), AGWSR; Jacob Haley (Jr.), AGWSR; Rylee Scott (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell. LB - Titan Opperman (Sr.), AGWSR; Drake Blakesley (So.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Jace Peterson (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Simon McKinney (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Francis Bower (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Tiernan Wanatee (Jr.) Meskwaki; Cody Metz (So.), Melcher-Dallas; Noe Von Trzebiatowski (Sr.), Melcher-Dallas. DB - Aiden Wyatt (Sr.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Chase Harms (Jr.), AGWSR; Taurice Grant (Jr.), Meskwaki; Kade Dunkin (Jr.), Twin Cedars; Brandon Roberts (Jr.), Colo-NESCO; Cody Damman (Fr.), Baxter. P - Donovan Slick-Driscoll (Fr.), Meskwaki. R - Penning (Jr.), AGWSR.

Honorable mention: Trey Eggers (So.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Cody Gebel (So.), Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Trey Lashbrook (Jr.), AGWSR; Cale Culver (So.), AGWSR; Luke Huntrods (Fr.), Collins-Maxwell; Kayden McKinney (So.), Collins-Maxwell; John Kasper (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Steven Krpan (Jr.), Melcher-Dallas; Evan Putz (Jr.), Melcher-Dallas; Tanner Ingle (Jr.), Colo-NESCO; Parker Ryan (Jr.), Colo-NESCO.

Offense MVP - Cole Damman, Collins-Maxwell.

Defensive MVP - Titan Opperman, AGWSR.

Lineman MVP - Aiden Walters, Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Special Teams MVP - Eli Thede, Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Coach of the Year: John Olson, Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Final 8-man District 5 standings

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-0

AGWSR 6-1

Collins-Maxwell 5-2

Baxter 4-3

Colo-NESCO 3-4

Meskwaki 2-5

Melcher-Dallas 1-6

Twin Cedars 0-7