ELDRIDGE — The Burlington High School volleyball team has third-ranked North Scott on the ropes, stunned from a continuous flurry of volleys.

Unfortunately for the Grayhounds, the Lancers dodged and ducked every knockout blow, escaping with a 25-18, 25-23, 27-25 win at "The Pit."

North Scott (28-5) advances to the state tournament to play eighth-ranked Marion (30-10) at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the U. S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

It will be the Lancers' first trip to state in seven years, but the Grayhounds (25-6) made North Scott earn every single point in perhaps its best and most complete match in what was one of the best seasons in school history.

"We were right there close," BHS senior middle hitter Angel Baylark said. "I feel like we played great. It wasn't the outcome we expected, but it was a really great game. It was something to see."

"I knew we had a chance to go to state. I was ready," said BHS junior outside hitter Carley McGinity, who played perhaps the best match of her life. "I thought we could have had it, but we just couldn't push through."

"We knew we had our work cut out for us. I just told them even though it's a three-and-out, that's not how it looked on the court," BHS coach Amber Taeger said. "I don't think they expected us to come in and push them the way that we did. You could tell that our girls really prepped. They watched a ton of video and we've been working on the things we knew North Scott was going to do. They did nothing to surprise us tonight. They were just a little bit faster and a little bit quicker to the ball. They were prepared for our offense, too. They shut down our middles pretty quick and made our setter have to think. Kudos to them for that."

"They played super scrappy defense. They did not let a lot of balls hit the ground. Honestly that wasn't something we were expecting. Props to them. They did not go out without fighting," North Scott coach Taryn Vanearwage said.

BHS jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first set, thanks in part to an ace serve by Madison Bunton and a kill by senior Bailey Wiemann.

In a game which saw three lead changes and nine ties, BHS closed within 17-16 on a kill by May and two service points by May.

But the Lancers closed it out behind two kills by senior Emma Powell and one by senior Kendall McNaull.

"We have super awesome senior leadership. They talked about this all season. They really stepped up at key moments for us," Vanearwage said.

"We really could have, especially jumping out to a fast start in that first game. That's uncharacteristic of us to do that. That tells you right there how prepared the girls were coming in, how ready they were for this game because a fast start is not something we have done much this season," Taeger said. "We knew if we got a fast start in the first game it was going to be a really fun night. We couldn't ask anything more of the girls. They did exactly what we wanted to do tonight. It just didn't fall on our end."

BHS tightened the screws a little more in the second set, leading by as many as five points on four different occasions. With the Lancers keying on Baylark and Wiemann, McGinity stepped to the forefront for her team.

"I was ready for anything. If they couldn't step up, then I was going to," McGinity said. "At the beginning (of the season), I had never played varsity volleyball. I have always sat the bench and just cheered on the team. This year I knew I had to step it up. At the beginning I was really slow and nervous and scared. I finally just let that go and played my heart out."

"She has really come along. We've been talking about that the last few days, just how relaxed she is getting and how she's not letting herself get rattled if she makes a mistake," Taeger said. "She jumps back in. I am excited about her next year. She is going to be a fun six rotation player. We have a lot of tools next season. We are going to miss these seniors more than I can explain, but we have a really good group. They work well together. They work hard. They are kind. They are good people. We are really proud of them."

North Scott once again came up big in the end, getting a pair of kills from Powell off shoots to eke out the second set.

"I feel like we should have capitalized a little more instead of some of the small errors we had. But I feel like they know we wanted this just as much as they do," Baylark said.

BHS led most of the third set and seemed poised to force a fourth.

Again, the Lancers countered, holding three match points. But BHS refused to fold. The Grayhounds knotted it at 24 and fought off another match point with a tip from Wiemann before a tip by Grace Graham and a block by Ella McLaughlin ended the Grayhounds' magical season and sent the Lancers to state for the first time since 2012.

"We showed a lot of mental toughness tonight. They pushed us a lot. we held out composure. We stuck to our game plan and went out there and gave it everything we had," Vanearwage said.

"We are one hard-working group of girls. We love the game and we know how to perform. We do it for each other," Baylark said.

"It's been a great season. I'm very proud of the girls. They cannot hang their heads. It's been a great season," Taeger said. "It was nice to have our fans follow us. We've been having really loud practices all week. We knew what to expect. As far as the court, as far as the fans, I don't think they did anything tonight that we didn't see coming. We knew they were going to be calling a lot of doubles. We watched the Fairfield game from last week and we knew there were going to be a lot of doubles called on the setters or anyone that was putting hands on the ball. I can't ask any more out of our girls. They did exactly what we needed them to do."

BURLINGTON

Kills — Kylie May 9, Angel Baylark 8, Bailey Wiemann 7, Carley McGinity 3, Madison Bunton 1

Assists — Bunton 25, Peighton Davis 1

Serving — May 9-9, Alyssa Dameron 8-8, Bunton 13-14 (3 aces), McGinity 12-13, Wiemann 10-11

Blocks — Baylark 2, McGinity 2, Wiemann 2, Dameron 1, May 1

Digs — May 14, Davis 13, Bunton 12, Dameron 11, McGinity 6, Wiemann 5, Elayna Zaiser 5

NORTH SCOTT



Kills — Emma Powell 15, Ella McLauglin 12, Kendall McNaull 6, Grace Graham 5, Alexis Richards 3, Emily Gehring 1

Assists — Sam Lee 18, Taylor Robertson 17, Powell 2, Racel Anderson 1, Paige Blaskovich 1, McLauglin 1, Richards 1

Serving — Robertson 16-16 (1 ace), Lee 12-13, Powell 11-12, Blaskovich 10-11 (1 ace), McLauglin 11-13 (1 ace), Anderson 8-11 (2 aces)

Blocks — McNaull 4, Graham 3, Powell 2, Gehring 1, McLauglin 1

Digs — Powell 16, McLauglin 13, Anderson 10, Blaskovich 7, Lee 5, Richards 3, Graham 2, Gehrling 1

Records — Burlington 25-6, North Scott 28-5