Iowa State doesn’t really have any scheduling concerns.

That’s the benefit of playing in a Big 12 that, thanks to its 10-school membership and historical strength in basketball, provides 18 games of high-level competition that gives the Cyclones and the league’s nine other teams the NCAA tournament ammo that separates bubble teams and seed lines.

The conference’s round-robin schedule and lack of a truly-terrible bottom that plagues 14-team leagues like the Big Ten, SEC and ACC has helped ISU have a strength of schedule rated as a top-10 toughest in four of the last six years by KenPom.com, a college basketball statistics site. ISU has ranked in the top-25 in each of the last six years.

The Cyclones need much in the way of a challenging non-conference slate to set themselves up for having enough of the Quadrant 1 and 2 wins that fuel inclusion in the tournament and boost teams to a better seed and easier path.

They’re going to, though.

“It’s probably the best we’ve had since we’ve been here,” fifth-year ISU coach Steve Prohm said.

ISU’s raised-bar scheduling benefits from the Big 12’s interconference scheduling agreements with the Big East and SEC as well as the Cyclones’ inclusion in highest-tier non-conference tournaments.

This year, the Cyclones will face preseason No. 12 Seton Hall and Auburn, who made the Final Four last season, in those scheduling alliances. ISU also independently scheduled a home-and-home series with Oregon State, which will host the Cyclones this November in the first year of the agreement.

“Will be a tough venue over there,” Prohm said of the trip to Corvallis.

Perhaps the single-biggest development in recent years, though, is ISU’s inclusion in the premier multi-team events (MTEs). This year, the Cyclones will head to Paradise Island in the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis, perhaps the second-best regarded MTE behind only the Maui Invitational, which hosted ISU last year for the first time.

“I think the industry has kind of changed,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard told the Ames Tribune about MTEs. “We’re better, and secondly, that process, when ESPN took it over, it became less about what coach knew who, and now it’s a business.

“And we travel so well. So we’re a good draw for somebody to have in those events.”

The Battle 4 Atlantis this season features No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 9 North Carolina, No. 12 Seton Hall and No. 15 Oregon along with ISU, Michigan, Southern Miss and Alabama.

“I tell everybody, the reason we get in the MTEs,” ISU director of basketball operations Micah Byars, who has coordinated ISU’s scheduling for seven years, said, “I’m the same guy that would call them when I was at other institutions - they pick up a lot quicker when your fans travel the way ours do.

“Because of the visibility of our program and the way our fans buy tickets, it’s made it easier to get into those. You know you’re going to be playing Quad-1 and Quad-2 teams in all of those events.”

One of the more interesting pieces of ISU’s schedule is what isn’t on it. For the second-straight year, ISU is not playing an exhibition game, opting instead to play two closed-door scrimmages against fellow high-major opponents Minnesota and Wisconsin rather than a lower-division opponent in front of a full Hilton Coliseum.

“From a fan standpoint, because we were charging full price for that ticket,” Pollard said, “so I’m sure there are fans that are glad that’s not part of it.”

For the team, it affords an opportunity to get a clear-eyed look at where they stand against similar competition before the season starts - and without outside judgemental eyes on the performances.

“It’s good not to play an exhibition game,” sophomore point guard Tyrese Haliburton said, “where there are people there and it’s kind of pointless at times where we can use this and build from it and see what we’ve got to fix.”

While ISU loaded up with a difficult non-conference slate, that’s simply an augmentation to the true foundation of its schedule - Big 12 play.

“This league has been the best league in the country the last six years,” Prohm said. “I think this league, when you look at guys returning and what people have brought in, it’s as good as the league’s been, especially the top teams.”

That leaves a single conclusion.

“We’ve got a great, great schedule,” Prohm said.