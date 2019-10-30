Alisza LeMaire and Hallie Ray spiked 11 kills each and led Illini West High School to a 25-18, 20-25, 25-18 win over Rushville-Industry in the semifinal round of the Illinois Class 2A regional volleyball tournament at Rushville, Illinois, Tuesday night.

The Chargers (30-6) advance to Thursday's regional championship match against Macomb (29-7) at 6 p.m. at Rushville. That winner advances to Monday's semifinal round in the Pleasant Plains sectional.

Illini West's Paige Gutting and Megan Harrell each had seven kills. Setter Karli Artman finished with 35 assists. LeMaire served 11 points with four aces. Taylor Pence led the Charger defense with 27 digs. Harrell had 19 digs, LeMaire 13 and Artman added 12.

Illini West drew a first round bye. Monday, Rushville Industry advanced with a 25-18, 25-10 win over West Hancock Monday. Rushville-Industry ended its season at 20-14. West Hancock finished at 3-19.

WEST CENTRAL 2, A-TOWN 0: The Heat swept Abingdon-Avon in the quarterfinals of the Illinois Class 1A regional tournament at Bushnell, Illinois.

West Central (22-13-1) plays West Prairie Wednesday.

Megan Schaley led the West Central hitters with eight kills and Reagan Spence added six. Setter Sadie Lenz had 17 assists and two blocks. Brianna Kinkaid also had two blocks. Mady Reed finished with 11 digs and Halee Porter had nine. Schaley served an ace.

NO. 5 WEST LIBERTY 3, CENTRAL LEE 0: Martha Pace and Macy Daufeldt combined for 28 kills, sparking fifth-ranked West Liberty to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Central Lee in the Class 3A regional tournament semifinals at West Liberty.

The Comets (30-7) advance to Monday's regional championship match against Albia (29-9) at Washington.

Pace finished with a match-high 15 kills and Daufeldt had 13. Mya Merschman led Central Lee with 12 kills. Abby Wellman had four kills and Meghan Hopp and Kaylynn Summers spiked two kills each. Central Lee's Zoe Eschman had 16 assists. Chloe Weber led the Lady Hawk defense with 13 digs and she served an ace. Merschman also had an ace.

Central Lee ended its season at 23-11.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SANDBURG REPEATS: Carl Sandburg College clinched its second straight Arrowhead Conference championship with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-8 victory over Black Hawk at Moline, Illinois.

The Chargers share the championship with Sauk Valley, which swept Illinois Valley Tuesday. It is Sandburg's eighth conference championship and first repeat title since winning four straight 1984-87.

Sandburg's Emily Bloomer, a sophomore from Burlington, served three aces on 18-for-20 efficiency. The Chargers improved to 31-11 (9-1).