Today’s sports on TV

(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m. SEC — Exhibition: Georgetown College at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m. ESPNU — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

SEC — South Carolina at Florida

4 p.m. ESPNU — Missouri at Texas A&M

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m. BTN — Minnesota at Michigan State

Noon ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina

SEC — Tennessee at Florida

GOLF

1:30 a.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, final round, Tokyo

7:30 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, final round, Quarteira, Portugal

2 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. FOX — World Series: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals, Game 5

NBA

7 p.m. FSNMW — Miami at Minnesota

NFL

Noon WHBF — Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts

Noon FOX — Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears

3:15 p.m. WHBF — Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

7 p.m. NBC — Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

NHL

4 p.m. FSNMW — St. Louis at Detroit

RUGBY

1:30 p.m. NBC — World Cup 2019: Teams TBD, Semifinal II, Yokohama, Japan

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:55 a.m. ESPNEWS — Serie A: Napoli at SPAL

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

9:30 a.m. FS1 — Bundesliga: Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg

11:50 a.m. FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Borussia Mönchengladbach

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2:30 p.m. ESPN — NWSL: North Carolina vs. Chicago, Final

TENNIS

2:30 a.m. TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

5 a.m. TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

5:30 a.m. TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Finals & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

11 a.m. TENNIS — USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Macon, Ga.

3 a.m. (Monday) TENNIS — WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China

MONDAY

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m. GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, DeKalb County, Ga.

NBA

6 p.m. FSNMW — Indiana at Detroit

7 p.m. NBA — Golden State at New Orleans

9:30 p.m. NBA — Charlotte at LA Clippers

NFL

7 p.m. ESPN — Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

TENNIS

3 a.m. TENNIS — WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China

5 a.m. TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

5 p.m. TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Tuesday) TENNIS — WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China

5 a.m. (Tuesday) TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

Today's sports on radio

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

3 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) — NASCAR First Data 500 (joined in progress)

NFL

11:30 a.m. KCPS-AM (1150) — Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears

MONDAY

NFL

6:35 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) — Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

PREP VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. KILJ-FM (105.5), kilj.com and thedogcast.com — Class 2A regional quarterfinal: Danville at Mediapolis

7 p.m. theindiancast.com — Class 2A regional quarterfinal: Louisa-Muscatine at Wapello

7 p.m. theregalcast.com — Class 2A regional quarterfinal: Columbus at Iowa City Regina

7 p.m. thewarriorcast.net — Class 2A regional quarterfinal: Cardinal at Van Buren

7 p.m. thetigerscast.com — Class 1A quarterfinal: Keota at New London