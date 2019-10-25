Iowa State junior Kristin Scott has been selected to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List, it was announced on Friday. She's one of 20 centers nationally to be named as a preseason candidate; Iowa's Megan Gustafson won the award last year.

Scott averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds during her breakout sophomore campaign, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. She was selected as a preseason All- Big 12 pick earlier this month.

Scott is the second ISU returning starter to be named to a position-specific national award list this season, as Ashley Joens was picked as a candidate for the Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation's top small forward.

ISU begins its season on Thursday, Nov. 7 against Southern. Tipoff in Hilton Coliseum is at 6:30 p.m.