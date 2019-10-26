Avoca's Kelsey Stubbendick will be an Honorary Sentinel at Saturday's game

Prior to Nebraska’s 2:30 p.m. clash with Indiana today (Saturday) in Memorial Stadium, Nebraska Athletics will salute all veterans and active military in attendance. An estimated 300 active military and veterans have secured seats in the stands and on the east apron of Tom Osborne Field. Included in the 300 tickets are members of the Nebraska Veteran’s Honor Flight group who recently toured the DC Memorials led by Bill and Evonne Williams of Patriotic Productions. Each of the Veterans on this flight were Purple Heart recipients.



The U.S. Marines Corps’ annual Toys for Tots collection (cash only for football) will be outside of Memorial Stadium during pregame festivities. Toys for Tots is sponsored by the University of Nebraska Semper Fi Society.



2019 Honorary Sentinels

Eight Honorary Sentinels representing each military branch of service and each combat will be introduced during pregame ceremonies and will stand at attention as the color guards pass.



The 2019 Honorary Sentinels include:



Machinist Mate Third Class Jack Kohler, Navy, WWII, Norfolk,

Staff Sergeant Willis Regier , Army, WWII, Bellevue

Sergeant Marvin Maurer, Air Force, Korea, Genoa

Warrant Officer 1 Olan VanZandt, Army, Vietnam, Omaha

Command Sergeant Major, Gregg Larsen, Army, Desert Storm, OIF/OEF, Fort Calhoun

Sergeant Kelsey Stubbendick, NE Air Natl Guard, OIF, Avoca

Senior Chief Petty Officer, Virginia Yoder, Coast Guard, GWoT, Lincoln

Sergeant Major Suzanne How, Marine Corps, OIF/GWoT, Omaha



KEY: OIF -- Operation Iraqi Freedom; OEF – Operation Enduring Freedom; GWoT -- Global War on Terror



During Nebraska’s pre-game performance, the Cornhusker Marching Band will play the traditional Armed Forces Medley, featuring military songs representing each branch of service.



The National Anthem will feature a expanded color guard representing each branch of service.



During the National Anthem, HuskerVision screens will scroll names of those with Nebraska ties, who lost their lives serving our country since 9-11. Weather permitting, there will also be a flyover during the anthem.



Fans in attendance who are serving or have served in American's Armed Forces will be asked to stand and be recognized.



During the first quarter, Nebraska will honor the Honorary POW/MIA Chair Sentinel. On November 11th, 2018, the world marked the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the hostilities of World War I. To commemorate this event, Memorial Stadium designated a special POW/MIA chair. Each home game in Memorial Stadium, a decorated veteran of U.S. military service will take his or her post next to this unoccupied chair in honor of the more than 800 Nebraskans lost in combat, but whose fate remains “Unknown.” The Honorary POW/MIA Chair Sentinel for the Oct. 26 game is Major Dan Fritz. From Verdon, Nebraska, Dan is an active duty member of the Nebraska Army National Guard. He has served since 2008 when he graduated from the US military academy at West Point. His service is highlighted by a tour in Iraq where his actions as a platoon leader and company commander were awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. Today’s post is particularly meaningful for our Sentinel and his family as his brother Army First Lieutenant Jacob Fritz was killed during a raid in Karbala, Iraq in 2007. Jacob is one of 84 Nebraskans who made the ultimate sacrifice after 9-11, and are being honored at the “Remembering our Fallen” Display at the Husker Nation Pavilion.



At the first quarter break, University of Nebraska Interim President Susan Fritz, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos will present an autographed football to General John E. Hyten, the USSTRATCOM Commander as a thank you for USSTRATCOM’s partnership with the University of Nebraska. USSTRATCOM is the Department of Defense (DoD) sponsor for the National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska, one of 13 University Affiliated Research Centers (UARCs) in the nation. Established in 2012, NSRI has been engaged in a long-term, strategic partnership with USSTRATCOM.



During select breaks in the game, videos and photos featuring active military will be played and shown on the HuskerVision screens.





“Remembering Our Fallen"



The Remembering Our Fallen Memorial is an all-encompassing national memorial that includes our country's military Fallen who have died from wounds while deployed in The War on Terror since September 11, 2001.



Patriotic Productions, founded by Bill and Evonne Williams, will bring the national display to the Husker Nation Pavilion for the Veteran’s Day Celebration on Oct. 26. This one-of-a-kind display will be set up on the east end of the Pavilion and will be viewable when the Pavilion opens (three hours prior to kickoff at 11:30 a.m.).



This beautiful display was unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in September 2017 and consists of 31 Tribute Towers supporting double-sided and full-color banners made to withstand the elements. Each Tribute Tower is 10 feet high and 5 feet wide and includes military and personal photos. Unlike brick and mortar memorials, Remembering Our Fallen is designed to travel. Its legacy will be that these men and women will be remembered and their names will be spoken, while helping to lessen the grief of their families. There are 15 state-specific (indoor) memorials and one national memorial. A total of 5,128 Veterans are honored on the display, including 84 Nebraskans and 160 from the state of Indiana who have died serving their country since 9-11. The Marine Corps Cornhusker Detachment will assist with setting up the memorial and will stand guard at the Pavilion on Friday night.



Patriotic Productions also sponsors Honor Flights for Nebraskans for Veterans to fly to Washington D.C. to see the Memorials. Purple Heart Veterans who recently made the trip to DC to see the Memorials will attend the game and the Governor’s pregame tailgate at the Mansion. For more information on the Remembering the Fallen display or regarding Patriotic Productions please go to www.PatrioticProductions.org; www.RememberingOurFallen.org or call Bill Williams at 402-612-0210.





Operation Hat Trick



Fans are encourage to stop by any of the Husker Fan Shops on game day or shop the online Husker shop and purchase special Nebraska branded, Operation Hat Trick Camo items.



Nebraska has partnered with Operation Hat Trick, whose mission is to generates awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans. Through the sale of Nebraska and OHT branded merchandise and products, proceeds are donated to selected organizations that fulfill the OHT mission. Operation Hat Trick is dedicated to American service members as they recover from the visible and invisible wounds of war. OHT helps them move past the traumas of battle so they can focus on their lives and families at home. Operation Hat Trick is a 501(c)3 who has partnered with hundreds of sports team, including more than 350 universities and colleges, 165 high schools, 21 National Hockey League teams, 15 NBA teams, 80 Minor League Baseball teams, and over 100 companies. You can read more about their mission at www.operationhattrick.org.