Lona Farrier and Morgan Graber combined for 21 kills and WACO High School ousted Highland, 25-4, 25-8, 25-12, in a Class 1A, Region 8 volleyball match at Wayland Tuesday night.

The Warriors (22-11) advance to Monday's quarterfinal round against North Mahaska (16-11) at Wayland. North Mahaska needed four sets to oust Sigourney Tuesday night.

Farrier finished with 11 kills and Morgan Graber added 10. Ellie Miles had five kills for WACO and Laney Graber and Molly McLaughlin each had four. Laney Graber had 29 assists. Miles served six aces, McLaughlin served three and Laney Graber had two. Aubri Garnsey led the WACO defense with 21 digs. Lela-Ann Fort had 11 digs.

Highland ended its season at 3-20.

DANVILLE 3, PEKIN 0: The Bears ousted Pekin, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17, in a Class 2A, Region 6 first round match at Packwood.

Danville (8-17) advances to Monday's quarterfinal round against second-ranked Mediapolis (39-1) at Mediapolis.

Allison Bainbridge and Kylie Davis each had four kills for Pekin. Davis served five aces. Pekin finished at 11-17. The Panthers had a five-match winning streak mid-season, then lost their last 11 matches.

ILLINI WEST 2, SOUTHEASTERN 0: The Chargers swept Southeastern, 25-20, 25-22, at Augusta, Illinois.

Ava Bliss led Illini West with 11 kills. Megan Harrel had eight kills, Paige Gutting had six and Hallie Ray added four. Karli Artman finished with 26 assists. Bliss led the defense with 19 digs. Taylor Pence had 14 digs, Artman 11 and Harrell 10.

Taylor Wagner led Southeastern with nine kills and four blocks. Riley Bozarth had seven assists and Ani Kerr added six. Abbey McMillen had 11 digs and Rebecca Goldizen added nine.

Illini West (28-6, 6-0) ends the regular season Thursday, hosting North Fulton in Senior Night.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

SHEPPARD WINS TITLE: West Hancock's Miles Sheppard won the boys West Central Conference individual championship at Monmouth, Illinois.

Sheppard covered the five kilometers in 16:50.18. Macomb's Stan Melkumian finished second in 17:33.29.

Macomb won the boys team championship with 26 points. West Hancock was second at 50 and Quincy Notre Dame was third with 56 points.

Also running for West Hancock were Noah Stout (5th, 18:18.62), Simeon Kyle (15th, 19:52.34), Andrew Cochran (28th, 22:00.23) and Dylan Adams (34th, 22:34.08).

Quincy Notre Dame won the girls team championship with 32 points. Macomb (36) was second and Monmouth-Roseville (60) was third. Notre Dame's Reese Terstriep won the 5K individual race in 21:22.07.

West Hancock entered just two runners. Bailey Barber finished 14th in 24:42.75 and Hannah Althar was 20th in 28:13.31.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BLOOMER, CHARGERS WIN: Emily Bloomer, a sophomore from Burlington, had team highs of 10 digs and three aces and her 17th-ranked (NJCAA, Div. II) Carl Sandburg College Chargers swept Illinois Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14, in an Arrowhead Conference match at Galesburg, Illinois.

A Sandburg win at Black Hawk Oct. 29 will give the Chargers their second straight conference title.

MONDAY'S LATE RESULTS

PREP VOLLEYBALL

ILLINI WEST 2, BURLINGTON 1: Ava Bliss and Megan Harrell combined for 20 kills and led Illini West to a 25-18, 10-25, 25-21 win over Burlington at Carthage, Illinois.

It was Illini West's 27th victory against six losses, marking the winningest season in school history.

Bliss had 11 kills and Harrell added nine. Karli Artman finished with 28 assists. Taylor Pence led the Illini West defense with 19 digs and Harrell had 14. Alisza LeMaire had eight digs.

Burlington's Kylie May led all hitters with 14 kills. Bailey Wiemann had eight kills and five blocks. Angel Baylark had seven kills and Carley McGinity added six. The Grayhounds' Madison Bunton finished with 33 assists, 12 digs and three blocks. Alyssa Dameron had 10 digs.

Burlington ended its regular season at 24-5. The Grayhounds drew a first round bye in next week's Class 4A, Region 8 tournament. Burlington will host the Fort Madison/Keokuk winner on Oct. 29 in the semifinals.