STATE CENTER - Nevada had no answers for West Marshall’s ground game and the Cub offense sputtered after the first quarter in a 28-7 loss to the Trojans Friday.

Nevada, the No. 8 team in Class 2A, was coming off a huge 17-3 victory over then-No. 7 Benton at home. The Cubs carried some of the momentum of that game over to the start of the West Marshall game, but then their offense went flat and the Trojans began to gash them on the ground.

Caeden DaSilva caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Fry to give Nevada an early 7-0 lead. But West Marshall answered with a huge play as Peyton Pope ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run to tie the score.

West Marshall went up 14-7 at the half after Pope crossed the goal line from one yard out in the second quarter. Pope found his way into the end zone for a third time in the third quarter with a 17-yard scoring jaunt and Preston Pope tacked on a short touchdown run for the Trojans in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

Nevada was held to just 85 yards rushing on 30 carries in the loss. West Marshall finished with 337 rushing yards as a team.

“We didn’t play well on both sides of the ball,” Nevada head coach Andrew Kleeman said. “I give a lot of credit to West Marshall. They won the battle on the line of scrimmage throughout most of the game. We had opportunities to gain momentum but couldn’t take advantage.”

The loss put Nevada at 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Class 2A District 7. The Cubs are tied with Benton for second in the district behind West Marshall and are still in the district title hunt with two games remaining.

“I know our kids are disappointed in the loss, but this game doesn’t define our season,” Kleeman said. “We need to pick ourselves up and get back to work. We have a big game this week.”

Fry completed 13 of 27 passes for 118 yards and added 65 yards rushing for Nevada against West Marshall. DaSilva caught seven passes for 69 yards, Ayden Rhodes made two grabs for 21 yards, Blake Bottorf two catches for 19 and Caden Jones chipped in 17 combined rushing and receiving.

On defense Noah Adelmund recorded eight tackles and two tackles for loss and Ross Uthe made 6.5 stops plus an assisted tackle for loss. Ayden Rhodes and Isaac Pantoja tallied six tackles apiece, Jones made five plus two stops behind the line, Cael Franzen chipped in five tackles and Carter Franzen four and Ryan Kooiker came up with a sack.

West Marshall improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the district. Peyton Pope went off for 243 yards on 20 carries against Nevada and Preston added 81 yards on 20 attempts for the Trojans.

Nevada’s game against Union this Friday takes place at Cub Stadium in Nevada. It is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

West Marshall 28, Nevada 7

N 7 0 0 0 - 7

WM 7 7 7 7 - 28

Scoring

First quarter

N - Caeden DaSilva 5 pass from Keaton Fry (Kody Kruschwitz kick).

WM - Peyton Pope 80 run (Pope kick).

Second quarter

WM - Pope 1 run (Pope kick).

Third quarter

WM - Pope 17 run (Pope kick).

Fourth quarter

WM - Preston Pope 3 run (Pe. Pope kick).

Team statistics N WM

First downs 12 20

Rushes-yards 30-85 36-337

Passing 13-27-0 2-5-0

Passing yards 118 20

Total yards 203 357

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Punts-average 3-41.7 4-40.0

Penalties-yards 4-24 3-32

Individual statistics

Rushing: N - Keaton Fry 23-65, Caden Jones 4-12, Lucas Rogers 1-6, Ayden Rhodes 2-2. WM - Peyton Pope 20-243, Preston Pope 10-81, Tanner Beals 2-9, Jarrin Goecke 2-6, Seth Larsen 1-5, Caleb Keigan 1-(-7).

Passing: N - Fry 13-27-0-118. WM - Pe, Pope 1-1-0-18, Keigan 1-4-0-2.

Receiving: N - Caeden DaSilva 7-69, Rhodes 2-21, Blake Bottorf 2-19, Jones 1-5, Ross Uthe 1-4. WM - Brayden Evertson 1-18, Pe. Pope 1-2.

Tackles: N - Noah Adelmund 8, Uthe 6.5, Rhodes 6, Isaac Pantoja 6, Jones 5, Cael Franzen 5. WM - Ben Kielman 11, Pe. Pope 7, Gabe Jones 7, Grant Nason 7.

Sacks: N - Caleb Kooiker. WM - Brian Morrison 1.5, Kielman 0.5.

Fumble recoveries: WM - Jack Larsen.