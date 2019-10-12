Nausea and headaches are symptoms of concussions, but the worst part for Iowa State setter Piper Mauck — who recently recovered from one — was not being able to be with the team for an away match.

“I’d say the hardest part was not traveling to Texas,” she said. “I’ve never not traveled with the team, so it was kind of weird to watch them on TV from my friend’s apartment.”

There’s not much that can be done to recover from a concussion, so Mauck simply relaxed in bed and constantly sported a hood over her head and sunglasses over her eyes. She did not play during ISU’s first two Big 12 matches, but took the court last week in a road win over West Virginia.

When she returned to action in Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, she wasn’t even permitted to park her car in the player’s parking area; parking security didn’t see her name on their list, forcing her to park in the general lot.

However, her return has been welcomed by the Cyclones.

She led ISU to a strong offensive performance in a win at WVU and helped ISU challenge No. 1 Baylor on Wednesday. The Cyclones played poorly in a home loss on Saturday, falling to Texas Tech 3-1, but Mauck said she’s feeling strong in her return.

“Being back on the court, I feel honestly better than I did before,” Mauck, a junior, said.

ISU, which fell to 11-6 and 2-3 in the Big 12 in their loss to Tech (13-6, 3-2), jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first set, but couldn’t sustain the energy needed for a win. Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch called the match “disappointing,” and said that the bulk of the team, Mauck included, did not play their best.

Eleanor Holthaus hit well to finish with 14 kills on .290 hitting, but only one other Cyclone (Candelaria Herrera) hit better than .167.

“Just a little bit sloppy to start off,” Mauck said. “Some issues with ball-handling, but I think just being mentally engaged every play, I think we kind of lost sight of what we were doing as far as our gameplan, scouting, but just keeping it more clean.”

Mauck had 39 assists on Saturday and added 15 digs, her second-best total of the season. She also contributed four kills, all coming off dumps. A Roosevelt product, Mauck started for the Cyclones a year ago, and has further expanded her game this season.

“I think she’s taken a huge step up from last season,” Johnson-Lynch said. “I think she’s playing better than as a sophomore. She’s starting to dig more balls, block more balls, she’s much more offensive, dumping the ball at the net, so I like those little improvements in her game.”

Mauck was a highly regarded member of ISU’s 2017 recruiting class, and her skill and height (6-foot-1) help her as a setter at the net, which makes her a unique asset for the Cyclone offense.

“When we are in system, I think she’s as good as anyone I’ve had,” said Johnson-Lynch, now in her 15th year at ISU. “She really runs our offense well.”

Mauck’s favorite play to make as a setter is to pass to her middle hitters for quick points, and she was able to do that several times on Saturday, as middles Herrera and Avery Rhodes combined for 17 kills. However, it wasn’t enough as the Cyclones — which brought a lot of energy to Wednesday’s match against Baylor — looked flat against the Red Raiders.

“I think energy was not really there today,” defensive specialist/libero Izzy Enna said.

ISU next plays at home on Wednesday (6:30 p.m./Cyclones.tv) against TCU.

Mauck pointed to the fact that, although ISU took a disappointing defeat on Saturday, their weaknesses were highlighted. That’s what they’ll work on as they prepare for the Horned Frogs.

“We still have a lot more room for improvement,” she said.