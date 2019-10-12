Hosting Carroll proved another challenge Friday, Oct. 11 for Perry football as the Bluejays fell 49-0, leaving the team still in search of its first win of the season.

The 4-3 Tigers had already downed Webster City which drove through Perry last week for homecoming, handing the Jays their fourth shutout of the season by trapping their host’s playmakers.

Perry took eight plays before getting a play of over five yards as running back Wilber Ramirez made 11 yards of headway at the tail end of the first quarter. That wasn’t matched until the fourth quarter on a 15 yard gain from Cori Alamina.

By then, the damage was too great and only helped bring Perry’s total production to 74 yards on the night as the passing game was similarly stonewalled.

Jacob Nelson targeted Ever Tobar three times to break a drive open but came up empty. Another two balls went to Kato Dougan, who leads the team in receptions over 40 yards, but ended in a two-yard gain and an interception. Ramirez had the other target, leaving Perry at 1-of-6 on the night for two yards, updating the season-low. That was actually more than Carroll which had the opposite problem. The Tigers’ run game couldn’t be stopped.

Passing the ball only twice for zero yards, they ran to 382 yards on the back of a varied attack, most of which came in the first half with 257 yards en route to a 35-0 halftime lead. Three of the Tigers had at least one score and 50 yards. There wasn’t an answer to stop Ryan Johnston who totaled 149 yards and three scores on 10 carries while Korey Nieland powered through for 103 yards and a TD after 10 touches. This is the first time they’ve each crossed triple digits.

The Bluejays did stay focused throughout the game, though, as they had only two penalties to Carroll’s five flags.

Perry loads up on a bus for Boone next week with the aims of starting a winning streak. At 54th of 54 spots, the Toreadors ranked one place behind the Bluejays in the RPI standings heading into Week 7. Against mutual opponents, Perry stands with a 0-90 margin compared to Boone’s 19-85 deficit to Carroll and Dallas Center-Grimes. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.