Kylee Sanders led Louisa-Muscatine High School's volleyball team with 25 kills and six blocks and the Falcons clinched second place in the Southeast Iowa Superconference North Division with a 17-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 win over Winfield-Mount Union at Letts Thursday night.

L-M's Shadyn Bishop finished with 13 kills, a block and 10 digs and she served two aces on 20-for-21 serving. Hailey Sanders served three aces on 23-for-24 and she added seven kills, three blocks and 11 digs. McKenna Hohenadel had 44 assists, an ace on 12-for-12 serving and three blocks. Kylee Sanders and Mallory Mashek led the Falcon defense with 12 digs each.

Winfield-Mount Union junior libero Kyndal Townsley had 27 digs and became the first player in school history to top 1,000 career digs. Anna Hudson led the Wolves at the net with eight kills and two blocks. Melina Oepping had five kills and Jami Wilkerson added four. Kayla Edwards had 11 assists for W-MU and landed two aces on 13-for-13 serving. Keely Malone had seven assists and two blocks and Madie Anderson had two blocks. Wilkerson had 16 digs, Sloan had 11 and Keetyn Townsley added 10.

Louisa-Muscatine (12-12, 7-1) hosts Columbus Tuesday in a non-divisional match. Winfield-Mount Union (18-11, 6-1) hosts second-ranked (Class 2A) Mediapolis Tuesday.

WACO 3, NOTRE DAME 1: WACO needed four sets to topple Notre Dame in a South Division match at Father Minett Gymnasium in Burlington.

Katy Stephens led Notre Dame at the net with 17 kills. Gabby Deery added 14 kills and six blocks and she led the Nike defense with 29 digs. Deery was 17-for-17 serving with two aces. Rylie Todd added 10 kills and two blocks. Maisey Belger had two kills and two blocks and Stephens added a block. Hope Ward had 40 assists. Stephens finished with 27 digs, Ward had 25 and Kerrigan Belger had 16. Stephens and Molly Johnson each served two aces.

WACO (17-9) plays in the Davis County tournament at Bloomfield Saturday. Notre Dame (12-18) plays in the Mount Pleasant tournament Saturday.

NO. 10 NEW LONDON 3, WEST BURLINGTON 1: Tenth-ranked (Class 1A) New London defeated West Burlington, 25-17, 26-16, 22-25, 25-23, in a South Division match at New London.

New London (20-8) plays in the Davis County tournament at Bloomfield Saturday. West Burlington (12-14) plays in the Mount Pleasant tournament Saturday.

NO. 8 HOLY TRINITY 3, CARDINAL 0: Kassi Randolph and Claire Pothitakis each spiked 11 kills and the No. 8 (Class 1A) Crusaders swept Cardinal, 25-23, 25-13, 25-19, in a South Division match at Fort Madison.

Randolph had 16 assists and Bailey Hellweg added 15. Hellweg led the Holy Trinity defense with 15 digs, Randolph had 14 and Maria Rauenbuehler added 11. Maille Sheerin was 15-for-15 serving with three aces. Avery Hopper had two blocks.

Holy Trinity (20-7) plays in the Mount Pleasant tournament Saturday. Cardinal slipped to 13-9.

CENTRAL LEE 3, DANVILLE 0: Mya Merschman had 16 kills and four blocks to lead Central Lee's sweep of the Bears, 26-24, 25-16, 25-15, in a South Division match at Danville.

Abby Wellman and Meghan Hopp each added eight kills for Central Lee and Hopp added three blocks. Zoe Eschman had 31 assists and was 9-for-11 serving with an ace. Andrea Benner had four kills and an ace on 13-for-14 serving. Kaylynn Summers had three kills and a block. Daly Brisby served 3-for-3 with two aces. Chloe Weber led the defense with 13 digs. Wellman had 12 digs.

Central Lee (19-8) plays in the Mount Pleasant tournament Saturday. Danville (7-17) plays Pekin at Packwood Tuesday.

ILLINI WEST 2, A-TOWN 0: Megan Harrell had 10 kills to lead Illini West to a 25-16, 25-20 win over Abingdon/Avon at Carthage, Illinois.

Hallie Ray and Ava Bliss each had five kills for the Chargers. Karli Artman finished with 20 assists and nine digs. Taylor Spence had 12 digs and Harrell added eight.

Illini West (21-4, 4-0) will play five matches Saturday in the Monmouth United tournament.

NORTH FULTON 2, WEST CENTRAL 1: North Fulton needed three sets to beat West Central, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, in Cuba, Illinois.

Megan Schaley led West Central with 10 kills and Reagan Spence added six. Brianna Kinkaid had two blocks and Sadie Lanz had 17 assists. Schaley and Mady Reed each served two aces. Reed had 22 digs and Lenz had 21.

West Central (12-9-1) plays in the Monmouth United tournament Saturday.

GIRLS GOLF

TITANS' MARTIN ADVANCES: West Hancock's Bliss Martin finished in a tie for 12th individually in the Illinois Class 1A regional tournament at Deer Run Golf Course in Hamilton, Illinois, and earned a berth in next week's sectional tournament.

The top three teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to Monday's Jacksonville sectional at Jacksonville Country Club. Macomb won the Hamilton regional title with a 353, Camp Point Central was second at 429 and Pittsfield was third at 431. Macomb's Emma Thorman was the medalist with a 2-over 73.

West Hancock finished seventh at 477. Martin carded a 103, tying her with Brown County's Allison Prather for 12th. Also playing for West Hancock were Erin Mudd (16th, 108), Madisyn Bell (42nd, 126), Karen Boyer (50th, 140) and Jenna Gound (52nd, 144).

Illini West had two players entered. Kylee Freeman was 44th with a 132 and Kamryn Burling finished 58th with a 163.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STONE SWEEPS KEOKUK: Edward Stone swept four matches from Keokuk.

In the A match, Stone won 21-13, 21-8. Anna Buxton had four aces and a kill, Sophie Brown had two aces, two kills and an assist and Elaine Guyton Aliya Snyder each had two aces and an assist. In B match, Stone won 21-16, 23-21. Denya Draine had four aces and a kill for Stone. Alivia Wilson had an ace, an assist and a kill, Nadia Jones served three aces. Valicea Walls had two aces and a kill. Anabell Townsend served two aces. Bryn Bertlshofer had an assist and a kill.

Stone won the C match, 21-15. Caroline Wolf served four aces. Grace Eden had two aces and a kill and Lilly Schmidt and Jyada Williams both served two aces. In the D match, Stone won 21-19. Addison Kite served two aces. Williams had an ace and Jashel Brown had a kill.