The Nebraska football team worked out in helmets only for over two hours on Thursday inside the Hawks Championship Center.



Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media following practice to talk about the quarterback situation.

"We're in a lot better place with the quarterback spot than we were a year ago this time," Frost said. "I feel like we've got several guys who know the offense and are talented enough to go make things happen. We'll see who's up there playing, but we feel good about several guys. The team will rally around whoever it is."



Frost also commented on sophomore running back Maurice Washington. Washington was suspended for the first half of the game against Northwestern last Saturday.

"Maurice has had a good week," Frost said. "We need him to be ready to go for a whole game. He obviously makes us a better team when he's out there, so we need him out there more often."



Frost discussed playing on the road against an undefeated Minnesota team.

"We've all been a part of a lot of road games," Frost said. "I'm sure it's going to be a good environment up there. They're riding high and undefeated right now, so I'm sure there's going to be a lot of support. We just have to play well. It's less about all those other things than it is just making sure we execute and do things we're supposed to do."



Frost discussed the weather being a potential factor during the game on Saturday.

"I think it's going to depend on when we get up there," Frost said. "I think the weather could be the biggest factor on this one. Thirty-two degrees and playing football is beautiful. That's football weather unless it's raining and blowing wind, then that changes things. We're prepared for whatever the environment is, and we have to adjust and adapt to however the game is going and whatever the weather is like. We're not too concerned about it, but we wanted our guys to be ready no matter what type of game it turns into."



The Huskers will continue preparations for Minnesota with a light practice on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis with live television coverage provided by FS1.